Collision Theory Practice Problems

Reaction rates can be explained using collision theory. Which statement(s) explain(s) why decreasing the temperature would decrease the reaction rate according to collision theory.

I. Decreasing the temperature increases the activation energy of the reaction.

II. Decreasing the temperature decreases the activation energy of the reaction.

III. Decreasing the temperature increases the amount of molecules with sufficient energy.

IV. Decreasing the temperature decreases the amount of molecules with sufficient energy.

V. Decreasing the temperature increases the amount of collisions with correct orientation.

VI. Decreasing the temperature decreases the amount of collisions with correct orientation.