Collision Theory Practice Problems
True or False. Increasing the temperature of a reaction by two, decreases the activation energy by two.
A 20°C rise in gas temperature results in a 3% increase in collision frequency yet a factor of 4 or more increase in reaction rate. Explain.
Collisions between molecules of reactants don't always lead to a chemical reaction. Explain why.
A particular reaction has an activation energy equal to 80 kJ/mol at 500 K. Find the fraction of the molecules in a gas that will collide with an energy equal to or greater than the activation energy at 500 K. If the activation energy at the same temperature is 160 kJ/mol, determine the value of this fraction.
At the same temperature, two reactions with equal activation energy have rates that differ by a factor of 5. Explain
The reaction Cu2+(aq) + S2–(aq) → CuS(s) was found to have an activation energy of 5.4 kJ/mol. Provide an explanation for the small value of the activation energy.
Is the following statement true or false? Increasing the surface area of reactant particles increases the frequency of collisions.
Which of the following reactions will be the fastest? Assume that the collision factors for the reactions are equal.
Is the following statement true or false? Determining the rate constant at various temperatures allows us to derive the activation energy.
Determine the ratio of the rate constants for the following reactions at 30 ºC.
A + B → C; Ea = 100 kJ/mol
X + Y → Z; Ea = 18 kJ/mol
Assume both reactions have the same pre-exponential factor.
Which of the following reactions is expected to have the smallest orientation factor?
Reaction rates can be explained using collision theory. Which statement(s) explain(s) why decreasing the temperature would decrease the reaction rate according to collision theory.
I. Decreasing the temperature increases the activation energy of the reaction.
II. Decreasing the temperature decreases the activation energy of the reaction.
III. Decreasing the temperature increases the amount of molecules with sufficient energy.
IV. Decreasing the temperature decreases the amount of molecules with sufficient energy.
V. Decreasing the temperature increases the amount of collisions with correct orientation.
VI. Decreasing the temperature decreases the amount of collisions with correct orientation.
Which reaction is expected to have the smallest orientation factor?
A) 2 HBr(g) → H2(g) + Br2(g)
B) H(g) + I(g) → HI(g)
C) O3(g) + H2O(l) ⟶ H2(g) + 2 O2(g)
D) NH3(g) + BCl3(g) → H3N-BCl3(g)
What generally occurs in a reaction if the temperature is decreased?
A) The rate constant and rate of reaction is unaffected.
B) The rate constant decreases, which results in a slower rate.
C) The rate constant increases, which results in a slower rate.
D) The rate constant decreases, which results in a faster rate.
E) The rate constant increases, which results in a faster rate.