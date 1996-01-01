1. Intro to General Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Practice Problems
1. Intro to General Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the term for a type of property of matter that depends on the amount of matter present?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following properties of zinc as quantitative or qualitative.
a) Zinc melts at 419.5 °C.
b) Zinc has a bluish-silver color.
c) The density of zinc is 7.14 g/cm3.
d) At room temperature, zinc is brittle.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The boiling point of water is 100°C. Is this classified as an intensive or extensive property of water?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the following is intensive or extensive property:
a. refractive index
b. malleability
c. ductility
d. mass
e. melting point