Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number Practice Problems
Is the following set of quantum numbers possible for a hydrogen atom? If not, correct it.
n = 4, l = 0, m l = +1, m s = -1/2
Determine the orbital corresponding to the given set of quantum numbers:
n = 3, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = +1/2
a. 2s
b. 2p
c. 3s
d. 3p
Now select the electron corresponding to the given set of quantum numbers above
Determine a possible set of quantum numbers for an electron in an atom
a. n = 4, l = 3, ml = 0, ms = +1/2
b. n = 4, l = 2, ml = 1, ms = -1/2
c. n = 4, l = 1, ml = 2, ms = +1/2
d. n = 3, l = 3, ml = 0, ms = -1/2
e. n = 3, l = 0, ml = 1, ms = +1/2
f. n = 3, l = 1, ml = 0, ms = -1/2
g. n = 2, l = 1, ml = 0, ms = +1/2
h. n = 2, l = 0, ml = 1, ms = -1/2
Which of the following principles states that a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins can occupy a single atomic orbital?
Identify the combination of quantum numbers that is not possible for an electron in an atom.