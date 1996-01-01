MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules Practice Problems
Consider the diphosphorus molecule with a chemical formula of P2(g). Assuming that the molecular orbital of P2 is the same as N2, provide the MO diagram for the valence orbitals of P2(g).
Using the MO diagram similar to F2, determine whether Cl2– ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic.
Some transition-metal elements bond directly with metal atoms in order to form compounds. For this problem, we will assume that the metal-metal bond is formed on the z-axis. Assuming that only the 3dz2 orbital is important, write the molecular orbital energy diagram for Ti2.
The following illustration shows a molecular orbital for the C2+ ion:
Determine if the MO is a σ or π MO and classify if it is a bonding or antibonding MO.
Assuming that diatomics from the third period of the periodic table have similar molecular orbitals as diatomics from the second period. Determine the valence atomic orbitals of S used to form the MOs of S2.
For He2+, draw the molecular orbitals formed and write its molecular orbital energy diagram.
If all the electrons in a substance are paired and it is weakly repelled by a magnetic field, is it paramagnetic or diamagnetic? Among the following substances, choose the molecules or ions with the previously described characteristics: N2+, O22–, B2–, C2+, F22+
Assume that diatomics from the third period of the periodic table have similar molecular orbitals as diatomics from the second period. Determine the number of electrons that will occupy the following MO of S2.
The CN– ion is isoelectronic (same number of electrons) with which neutral homonuclear diatomic molecule?