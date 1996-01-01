Naming Ionic Compounds Practice Problems
Commercial bleach contains sodium hypochlorite, NaClO, which acts as the bleaching agent (active ingredient). The concentration of sodium hypochlorite in bleaching solutions can be determined by redox titration. Name NaBrO by analogy to NaClO (a corresponding compound containing Cl instead of Br).
Provide the name of the cation and anion in Tl2C2O4 and identify the charges of each.
Identify the names of the positive ions involved in each of the following compounds
A) MgO
B) K2SO4
C) NaBrO4
D) Co(NO3)2
E) Mn(OH)2
a. Identify the name for Cu2(SO4)3
b. Identify the molecular formula for Iron (III) phosphate
Identify the name of each of the compounds below:
A. Ca(BrO4)2
B. NH4CHO2
C. Cr(ClO)3
The ionic compound Ba(IO2)2 contains a polyatomic ion. Provide the name of this ionic compound.