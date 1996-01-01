Lewis Acids and Bases Practice Problems
Ammonia reacts with BF3 to form the adduct BF3-NH3. Identify the Lewis acid in this reaction.
For the following reaction, determine the Lewis acid and Lewis base from the reactants.
GaF3 + NH3 ⇌ H3NGaF3
For the reaction of BH3 and CH3NH2, which diagram shows the correct flow of electrons from the Lewis base to the Lewis acid?
Classify the following molecules and ions as Lewis acids or bases.
i) H3C+
ii) CO
iii) AlCl3
iv) CH2=CH2
Select the compound that will give a more acidic aqueous solution when dissolved in water: Fe(NO2)2 or FeBr3
In the following reaction, identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base among the reactants:
CoCl2 (s) + Cl- (aq) → CoCl3- (aq)
In the following reaction, identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base among the reactants:
HBr (l) + PH2- (aq) ⇌ PH3 + Br-
Among the reactants in the following reaction, identify the Lewis acid and Lewis base: Ag+(aq) + 2 NH3(aq) → Ag(NH3)2+(aq)