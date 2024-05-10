Alpha Decay Practice Problems
Consider Isotope I which undergoes radioactive decay to produce another radioactive nuclide that undergoes another radioactive decay until Isotope V is produced. There are two types of decay processes, one depicted by shorter arrows pointing to the right and the other depicted by longer arrows pointing to the left. Determine the identity of each species in the series by providing their isotopic symbol (AZX).
Based on the given nuclide, identify the missing particle from the nuclear reaction below:
11455Cs →11053I + _______
Which of the following statements is true when 244Pu undergoes radioactive decay to 240U?
What is the balanced nuclear equation when the isotope actinium-225 decays by alpha emission?
Consider the isotope Th-228. Write the nuclear equation for the alpha decay of the mentioned isotope.