2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following elements, classify each as either atomic or molecular.
a. Chlorine
b. Helium
c. Nitrogen
d. Potassium
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which element does NOT exist as a diatomic gas at normal temperature and pressure.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete the sentences below:
Copper, silver, and gold appear in nature in their ________, therefore, is known for thousands of years. However, most compounds are difficult to find in nature due to them _______.
being easily oxidized and thus being covered with colored film
natural state
elemental form
being underground
readily forming compounds