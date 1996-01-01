Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism Practice Problems
The structure of cyclobutadienyl dianion, C4H42−, is shown below. It can be described by the following energy diagrams of its π molecular orbitals when only the π bonds and not the σ bonds are taken into account:
Based on its π MO energy diagram, is C4H42− paramagnetic or diamagnetic?
When fuel is burned at a high temperature, NO is produced. Is NO expected to be diamagnetic or paramagnetic?
Consider the electron configuration [Kr]5s24d105p1. Identify the element that corresponds to the electron configuration and identify the number of unpaired electrons
Consider the electron configuration [Ar]4s23d7. Identify the element that corresponds to the electron configuration and identify the number of unpaired electrons
Consider the electron configuration 1s22s23p3. Identify the element that corresponds to the electron configuration and identify the number of unpaired electrons
The following diagram shows a setup for the Stern-Gerlach experiment. Atoms passing through the magnetic field are deflected based on their electron spins. In an experiment, a beam of lithium atoms was passed through a magnetic field and the beam split into two. What would happen if the same experiment is repeated using beryllium atoms? Explain your answer.
Choose the correct shorthand electron configuration and number of unpaired electrons for Br
Choose the correct shorthand electron configuration and number of unpaired electrons for Se
Choose the correct shorthand electron configuration and number of unpaired electrons for Si
Which of the following statements is true?
i. An element with a valence shell electron configuration of ns2np3 belongs to Group 7A
ii. An element with two unpaired p electrons belongs to Group 14
iii. An element with a valence electron of 3s23p5 belongs to Group 1A
iv. An element in the f-block belongs to Group 9.
When neutral atoms pass through a magnetic field shown in the image below, atoms with unpaired electrons are deflected in random directions. This observation serves as evidence for what?
The electron spin was discovered using a beam of silver atoms passed through a magnetic field in the Stern-Gerlach experiment. If a beam of neon atoms were used, will the experiment work?
Arrange the following transition metal cations in a descending order of the number of unpaired electrons they contain in their 3d orbitals. Use the equal sign (=) if there's any overlap.
Sc+, Fe2+, Cu2+, V3+, Mn2+
a. What is the number of electrons in the 3d subshell of a Ti atom?
b. What number of those electrons is unpaired?
What term describes a substance that has unpaired electrons aligned in a specific direction?