Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers Practice Problems
Consider the titration of selenic acid (H2SeO4), a diprotic acid, with an aqueous KOH solution. The diagrams below depict different stages of titration. For simplicity, K+ ions and water molecules are not shown.
Identify the solution that has the highest pH and show the initial state of the solution before the addition of KOH.
Match each diagram to the correct stages of titration:
(i) First half-equivalence point
(ii) Second half-equivalence point
(iii) Second equivalence point
(iv) After the second equivalence point
The curve below shows the titration of a diprotic acid H2A with NaOH. Estimate the pKa values for the diprotic acid.
Titration of 75.0 mL of a 1.25 M solution of citric acid with 37.5 mL of 1.25 M NaOH was done. Calculate the pH if the pKa values for the first, second, and third dissociations are 3.13, 4.76, and 6.40 respectively.
75.0 mL of 1.50 M H3AsO4 is titrated with 1.50 M NaOH. What is the pH for the titration after 150.0 mL of base is added? (H3AsO4; Ka1 = 5.5×10−3, Ka2 = 1.7×10−7, Ka3 = 5.1×10−12)
A 75.0 mL of a 0.125 M solution of the protonated form of glycine was titrated with 112.5 mL of 0.125 M NaOH. Find the pH if the pKa values for the first and second dissociations are 2.34 and 9.78 respectively.
What is the pH for the titration of 55.0 mL of a 0.15 M solution of the protonated form of valine (H2A+: Ka1 = 5.13×10−3, Ka2 = 1.82×10−10) with 110.0 mL of 0.15 M KOH?
When a 15.0 mL sample of 5.45 g/L solution of a diprotic acid was titrated against 0.15 M KOH, it required 24.50 mL of the base to reach the endpoint. The pH values at the first and second equivalence points were 5.75 and 10.75, respectively. Calculate the pKa1, pKa2, and the molecular weight of the acid.
The diagrams below show the different stages of titration for a weak diprotic acid H2X(aq) with KOH(aq). For simplicity, water molecules and K+ ions are not shown. Identify the solution that has the highest pH and the solution that has the lowest pH.
In a laboratory experiment, you need to prepare a solution buffered at pH = 6.00. The organism that you are working with is not sensitive to the weak acid malonic acid (H2C3H2O4: Ka1 = 1.5×10–3; Ka2 = 2.0×10–6) and its sodium salts. Solutions of 1.5 M malonic acid and 1.5 M NaOH are available in the laboratory. Calculate the volume of NaOH solution that should be added to the 1.5 L of malonic acid in order to create a buffer solution buffered at pH = 6.00. Assume that volume does not change.
One of the following graphs represents the titration of a triprotic acid with a strong base. Which titration curve is it?
17.2 mL of 0.212 M HCl was neutralized with 29.3 mL of a KOH solution. The same KOH solution was used to titrate 15.0 mL of a H3AsO4 solution. 38.2 mL of the KOH solution was used to neutralize the H3AsO4 solution. What is the molarity of the H3AsO4 solution?
What is the molar mass of a 0.738 g of unknown diprotic acid neutralized by titrating with 71.24 mL of 0.167 M calcium hydroxide?
In the titration of 15.0 mL of 0.113 M carbonic acid (H2CO3) with 0.129 M NaOH, how much volume of the base is needed to reach each equivalence point?
Phosphoric acid (H3PO4) and (NaOH) react according to the following equation:
H3PO4(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq) [unbalanced]
A 0.150 M NaOH solution was used to titrate a 20.00 mL H3PO4 solution with an unknown concentration. If 21.54 mL of NaOH solution was used to reach the equivalence point, determine the concentration of the H3PO4 solution.
A 0.385 g sample of weak diprotic acid is titrated against 0.220 M NaOH. 38.8 mL of NaOH is required to reach the endpoint of the titration. Calculate the molar mass (in g/mol) of the acid.