Heating and Cooling Curves Practice Problems
Hydrogen peroxide freezes at a temperature just around that of water. Calculate how much energy is released when 55.0 g of hydrogen peroxide freezes (ΔHfusion = 12.50 kJ/mol).
Calculate the energy in kilojoules absorbed when 0.43 mol of liquid decane is heated from 132.44 ºC to 174.15 ºC and completely evaporated. For decane:
bp = 174.15 ºC; ΔHvap = 39.58 kJ/mol
Cp, liq = 314.4 J/mol K
Calculate the amount of heat (in kJ) released when 35.0 g of benzene vapor is cooled from 96.0 ºC to 26.4 ºC. For benzene:
bp = 80.09 ºC, ΔHvap = 30.72 kJ/mol
mp = 5.49 ºC, ΔHfus = 9.87 kJ/mol
Cp, liq = 136.0 J/mol K
Cp, vap = 82.4 J/mol K
The transition from solid to liquid crystal of compound X, which has a rod-like shape, occurs at 125 °C. The transition temperature changes when compound X is combined with compound Y, which has a curved shape. Predict whether the transition temperature will increase or decrease, and explain why.
The melting point and boiling point for bromine is −7.2 °C and 58.8 °C, respectively. Determine the phase change that happens at 1.00 atm when the temperature of a sample is increased from −6.5 °C to 65.0 °C.
Which statement is correct regarding the heat of vaporization, heat of fusion, heat of sublimation at the same temperature?
Take into consideration a substance that melts at 75 °C and boils at 115 °C. Which of the following graphs best depicts the compound's heating curve between 50 °C and 250 °C?
The warming of the Earth's surface is not affected by the rising levels of greenhouse gases. Is the statement true or false?
Consider the following boiling points of several hydrocarbons: pentane (C5H12), 36.1°C; hexane (C6H14), 68.7°C; heptane (C7H16), 98.4°C; octane (C8H18), 125.6°C; nonane (C9H20), 151°C. Using this information, briefly explain the observed trend in the boiling points and predict the boiling point of decane (C10H22).
Spray deodorants contain low boiling point compounds. One compound added to deodorants is butane (C4H10) which boils at -1.0°C. When liquid butane is sprayed on the skin at room temperature, the skin feels cold. If the heat lost by the skin is gained by butane, determine the enthalpies that must be used in order to calculate the final temperature of the skin.
Identify if the following processes are endothermic or exothermic and determine the phase transition: Liquid nitrogen is poured onto food to freeze it, and then quickly evaporates.
Identify if the following processes are endothermic or exothermic and determine the phase transition: Cooking oil solidifies during wintertime.
A 4.52 kg of ice at –10.0°C must be converted to liquid water at 80.0°C. What mass of pentane, C5H12(g), must be combusted to provide the energy required for this process?
Calculate the mass (in grams) of ethanol that can be cooled from 45.0°C to 30.0°C by the evaporation of 150 g of ethanol. [Useful date: ΔHvap ethanol = 0.826 kJ/g; specific heat of ethanol = 2.46 J/g•K]
Determine the mass of ice that must melt to cool 500.0 g of water from 30.00°C to 3.00°C.
Calculate the final temperature of water when 5.00 g ice melts in 150 g of water initially at 8.00°C. All of heat required to melt ice comes from water.
Determine the amount of heat for the sublimation of 33.50 g of ammonia, given that the specific latent heat of sublimation of ammonia is 28.97 kJ/mol.
A 1.0 g ice cube initially at 0.0°C melts in an insulated cup containing 5.0 g of water at 18°C. Calculate the final temperature of the mixture if the water absorbs all of the heat.
Determine the final temperature if 0.500 g of water condenses on the surface of a 100.0 g copper cube initially at 18.0°C. Assume the heat released from condensation is completely absorbed by the cube and the enthalpy of vaporization of water is 44.0 kJ/mol.
Calculate the heat required in kJ for in the process of vaporizing 36.0 g of ethanol at 25°C to the vapor phase at 78°C. Write your answer using 2 significant figures
Date for ethanol:
Tf = -114°C
Tb = 78°C
ΔHfus = 5.02 kJ/mol
ΔHvap = 38.56 kJ/mol
CEtOH(s) = 0.97 J/g-K
CEtOH(l) = 2.3 J/g-K
CEtOH(g) = 2.03 J/g-K
Calculate the energy required to melt 7.23 kg of ice at 0°C if it was placed on the ground with a temperature of 26.0°C.
ΔHf,H2O = 80.0 cal/g
Calculate the final temperature of a mixture of 63.9 g of ice cubes at 0°C and 150 g of water at 95°C assuming no heat is lost to the surroundings.
ΔH°fus = 6.02 kJ/mol
CH2O(l) = 4.18 J/g•°C
Calculate the energy involved in kJ in the conversion of 503 g of steam at 373 K to ice at 254 K
CH2O(s) = 2.06 J/g.°C
CH2O(l) = 4.18 J/g.°C
CH2O(g) = 2.03 J/g.°C
ΔHvap = 40.6 kJ/mol
ΔHfus = 6.02 kJ/mol
A sample of ethanol, 20 g of which is solid and 20 g being liquid is at -114◦C, which is the freezing point of ethanol.
Identify the statement that describes what initially happens when the sample is placed in a container at -200◦C and the heat flows out of the sample.
A. The liquid part freezes while the temperature of the sample decreases
B. The liquid part freezes while the whole sample remains at the same temperature.
C. The solid part melts while the whole sample remains at the same temperature.
D. The liquid part freezes while the temperature of the sample increases
E. Both the solid and liquid parts maintain their phases while the temperature decreases.
Thermodynamic values for water:
Tf = 0°C
Tb = 100°C
CH2O(s) = 2.09 J/g-K
CH2O(l) = 4.184 J/g-K
CH2O(g) = 2.03 J/g-K
ΔHvap = 2260 J/g
ΔHfus = 334 J/g
Kb = 0.512° C/m
Kf = 1.86° C/m
R = 8.314 J/mol-K = 0.08206 L-atm/mol-K
A heat amounting to 36.0 kJ was added to a sample of liquid ammonia (NH3) with a mass of 24.0 g at 1 atm and –40.0°C. Determine the final temperature and state of the ammonia once the system reaches equilibrium assuming that no heat is lost to the surroundings. Use the information below:
normal boiling point of NH3 = –33.3°C
ΔHvap = 23.4 kJ/mol
specific heat NH3(l) = 4.74 J/g•K
specific heat NH3(g) = 2.06 J/g•K
Around 2.00 g of isopentane spilled over a 50.0 g aluminum (cAl = 0.897 J/g°C) block in an old factory stockroom. If the block is initially at 25.0 °C, find its final temperature after the spilled-over volatile liquid has evaporated. Assume that the heat necessary to evaporate isopentane is only from the block and that isopentane already vaporizes at 25.0 °C (ΔHvaporization = 24.85 kJ/mol).