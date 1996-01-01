Phase Diagrams Practice Problems
Shown below is the phase diagram for krypton. Determine the approximate normal melting point of krypton.
The phase diagram for crystalline carbon (C) is shown below. Carbon has two crystal forms which are diamond (colorless cubic crystals) and graphite (soft black hexagonal crystals). Crystalline carbon sublimes below what pressure?
Krypton has its triple point at 115.775 K and 73.2 kPa. The normal (at 101.325 kPa) melting and boiling temperatures are 115.79 K and 119.93 K. Its critical temperature and pressure are 209.41 K and 5500 kPa. With these values, sketch (axes not necessarily to scale) the phase diagram for krypton. Is solid krypton denser than liquid krypton?
Hydrogen has its triple point at 13.8 K and 7.04 kPa. The normal (at 101.325 kPa) melting and boiling temperatures are 14.05 K and 20.28 K. Its critical temperature and pressure are 32.98 K and 1293 kPa. With these values, sketch (axes not necessarily to scale) the phase diagram for hydrogen. At 101.325 kPa, does hydrogen have a stable liquid state?
Removal of water from samples using vacuum is a routine procedure in many laboratories and industries. When this process is applied, the amount of water in a sample is reduced after several minutes. However, a small amount that remains in the end often turns to ice. Explain.
Which of the following diagrams depicts the distinction between the phase boundaries of a pure solvent and a solution?
A.
B.
C.
Consider the diagram below showing the vapor pressure curves for two solutions with equivalent concentrations. Solution A contains a nonvolatile solute while Solution B contains a volatile solute with a vapor pressure of around half of the vapor pressure of the pure solvent at a certain temperature.
Approximate the vapor-pressure curve for the pure solvent and determine its normal boiling point.
The following heating curve was produced when 1 mol of Substance M is heated at 1 atm pressure wherein heat is applied at a constant rate.
Which phase (solid, liquid, or gas) has the highest specific heat?
At standard pressure, iodine (I2) has a melting point of 113.7°C and a boiling point of 184.3°C. Its liquid phase has a density of 3.96 g/cm3 and its solid phase has a density of 4.93 g/cm3. Its critical temperature and pressure are 546°C and 115 atm while its triple point is at 114°C and 0.12 atm. Starting from a point at 75°C and 5.0 atm the following changes were made:
Step 1: The temperature is increased to 200°C at a constant pressure.
Step 2: The pressure is decreased to 0.500 atm at a constant temperature.
Step 3: The temperature is decreased to 115°C at a constant pressure.
Step 4: The pressure is decreased to 0.050 atm at a constant temperature.
Identify the starting phase and final phases of I2.
At 294.5 K, the compound octylcyanobiphenyl undergoes a phase transition from the crystalline solid phase to a liquid crystal phase. Upon increasing the temperature to 306.5 K, it undergoes another liquid crystal phase transition.
Identify which among the following diagrams depicts the liquid crystal formed at 294.5 K.
Consider a portion of the phase diagram of a substance that has a liquid crystalline state below. Starting from the pressure and temperature at point A, what is the first phase change when the temperature is increased? How will the order of the molecules change? Provide a reason for the change.
Compound A is contained in a container as a gas at 300 K.
Identify the drawing that represents A when the temperature is decreased to 210 K. The melting and boiling points of A are 120 K and 190 K, respectively.
Which label is not correct for the phase diagram of a nonliquid crystalline substance?
Draw the phase diagram for iodine given the following data
normal melting point = 113.7 °C
normal boiling point = 184.3 °C
triple point = 113.5 °C at 12.1 kPa
supercritical point = 546 °C at 11,700 kPa
Liquid propane (C3H8) is stored in a gas tank. The tank is refilled and more liquid propane is added. Would the temperature of the remaining liquid propane in the tank increase, decrease, or remain the same?
A hypothetical substance has a normal melting point of 47 K. Give the temperature range when it is a liquid based on the given table.
A hypothetical substance has a melting point of 32.7 °C. Its density as a solid at 30 °C is 7.31 g/cm3, while its density as a liquid is 8.92 g/cm3. Which statement is true?
Consider a pure volatile solvent and a solution of that solvent containing a nonvolatile solute. The following partial phase diagram shows the vapor-pressure curve of the solvent and the solution.
Using the diagram, determine the normal boiling points of the pure solvent and the solution.
Compare the intermolecular force between N2 and O2 using the information given in the table below
What is the temperature required to boil water in a city 6550 ft above sea level with a barometric pressure of 900 torr based on the given graph for water?
What is the pressure when ethyl alcohol boils at 80.0 °C based on the given vapor-pressure curve below?
Given the following values for acetic acid
Melting point (MP) = 16.7 °C
Density below MP (solid) = 1.266 g/mL
Density above MP (liquid) = 1.049 g/mL
Which statement is true if 1 mL of liquid acetic acid is converted to solid?
The following figure shows the phase diagram of sulfur dioxide, SO2:
Determine the phase change that occurs when SO2 is cooled from 77.0°C to –52.6°C at 10.0 atm pressure.
The molar volume of F2 and SO2 gas are 22.35 and 21.94 L, respectively, under standard temperature and pressure. Will the molar volume of the solid state of the gases be similar to the molar volume of their gaseous state?
In the triple point of water, the solid phase, liquid phase, vapor phase, and air are in equilibrium at 1 atm pressure. Is this statement correct? Briefly explain.
You are camping at the top of a mountain and you try to boil a pot of water. Which of the following statement is true?
Which statement is false based on the given phase diagram for a theoretical substance?
a. At T = 350 K and P = 0.5 atm, the substance is a gas
b. At T = 250 K and P = 0.6 atm, the substance is a liquid
c. At T = 120 K and P = 0.4 atm, the substance is a solid
d. None of the above
Identify if the following statement is true or false: A liquid boiling more violently is boiling at a higher temperature compared to the same liquid boiling more gently.
Estimate the vapor pressure of Compound A at 50 °C using the given graph for compound A
A solid crystallizes into two forms α-solid and β-solid. Using the phase diagram below, determine which solid state is less dense.
The figure below shows the phase diagram of iodine. At a constant pressure of 2.0 atm, determine the phase change that occurs when the temperature of iodine is decreased from 488.15 K to 368.15 K.
The phase diagram of bismuth is shown below. Numbers I-V represent the different solid phases.
Identify the phase at 70 katm and 200°C
Consider a vessel where water vapor, liquid water, and ice are in equilibrium under 760 mmHg of air.
Is it possible to identify the triple point by measuring the temperature of the setup?
Sulfur has 2 types of solid-phase namely rhombic and monoclinic.
Determine at which pressure will solid sulfur melt.
Draw the phase diagram using the following data:
(a) triple point = 10°C, 0.05 atm
(b) critical point = 225°C, 15 atm
(c) normal melting point = 50°C
(d) normal boiling point = 120°C
(e) Sublimation at 0°C requires 0.005 atm
Identify the correct statement below:
I. Deposition is represented by line AB
II. Two phase changes occur as the temperature is increased from 10°C to 180°C at 1 atm
III. The liquid is denser than the solid
IV. The freezing point of the solid increases as pressure is decreased.
V. One phase change occur as the pressure is increased from 0.005 atm to 15 atm at 100°C
a) I, III
b) II, IV
c) III, IV
d) II, V
e) IV, V