Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity Practice Problems
Ionization energy increases steadily from group 1A to group 8A across the periodic table, yet electron affinity rises irregularly from group 1A to group 7A before sharply declining for group 8A. Why is this the case?
Is the neutral atom of an element with a negative electron affinity more stable than its anion? Why?
The electron affinity is the energy change from the addition of 1 e– to a gaseous element/ion. The trend for electron affinity increases from left to right and decreases down a period in the periodic table. However, nitrogen is an unusual element because it breaks this trend by having an electron affinity close to zero. Explain why nitrogen has an electron affinity close to zero.
The periodic table with electron affinity values is shown below:
Why do group 2B elements have electron affinity values of 0 kJ/mol?
Between Cl and Cl-, which one do you expect to have a more positive electron affinity?
Write the equation for the second electron affinity of bromine and identify whether this process will have a negative or positive energy value. Can the second electron affinity of bromine be directly measured?
The electron affinity increases as you go up a group. As an example, Se has a higher electron affinity than S. However, O which is above S has a lower electron affinity than S.
What is the reason for this phenomenon?
Arrange the following elements from most negative to most positive electron affinity values.
Which one of the equations below shows the first electron affinity (EA1) of aluminum?