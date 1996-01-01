Density Practice Problems
A flask that contains hexane (d = 0.66 g/mL) and water (d = 1.0 g/mL); these liquids do no mix together. Different materials are added to the flask. Identify the material indicated by the square object in the figure below.
The density of a sample of wine is 1.08 g/mL. If a Salmanazar of wine is 9.00 liters, what is the weight of 3.67 Salmanazar of wine in ounces?
The density of one type of concrete block is 2.4 g/cm3. If 1 brick equals 24 m3, what is the weight of 1.2 bricks of this block in lb?
Suppose you have a set of flasks each with 30 mL of the following liquids. Which flask contains the liquid with the largest mass?
At 0 ºC, the densities of oxygen and nitrogen are 1.429 g/L and 1.2506 g/L, respectively. Calculate the volume of 15.999 g of oxygen and 14.006 g of nitrogen.
A flask was filled to the 30.00 mL mark with hexane. It was then determined that the mass of hexane in the flask is 19.818 g. For an experiment, 43.942 g of an unknown material was added to a beaker, which was then filled to the 50.00 mL mark with hexane. The combined mass of the unknown and hexane is 65.329 g. Determine the density of the unknown material.
In an experiment, you combine water (d = 1.00 g/mL) and hexane (d = 0.66 g/mL) in a beaker to make a mixture with a total volume of 354.4 mL and a total mass of 312.9 g. Water and hexane do not mix. Calculate the volume of water and hexane in the mixture.
The amount of gold in an alloy is generally expressed in carats. A bar of 24-carat gold is pure gold (100%). A certain piece of gold jewelry contains only gold (density = 19.3 g/cm3) and platinum (density = 21.4 g/cm3). It has a mass of 11.4 g and a volume of 0.576 cm3. Calculate the purity of the gold jewelry in carats.
List a potassium cube (density = 0.862 g/cm3), a cesium cube (density = 1.9 g/cm3), and a rubidium cube (density = 1.63 g/cm3), that have similar masses, from smallest to largest
Based on the given image, calculate the mass of the nickel sphere and the mass of the zinc sphere in kg.
Two types of sand are to be separated using the difference in density in a liquid. Sand A has a density of 1.21 g/cm3 and sand B has a density of 2.93 g/cm3.
The two sand samples will be placed in a container and mixed well with the liquid. Upon settling, the denser materials will be at the bottom and the less dense material will float to the top.
Given the following unreactive liquids and their densities, identify which of them would be a good option for the separation.
Liquid A (2.63 g/cm3)
Liquid B (1.51 g/cm3)
Liquid C (0.95 g/cm3)
Liquid D (1.96 g/cm3)
Consider the setup below showing two metal cubes on a scale:
Assuming that the cubes have the same edge length, determine which is the denser metal.
A glass jar with a 2.00 L capacity was filled with water at 25.0 °C. It was then frozen to -15.0°C. The density of ice is 0.919 g/cm3 at -15.0 °C and the density of water is 0.997 g/cm3 at 25.0 °C.
Calculate the volume of ice. Assuming that the change in volume of the jar is negligible, determine if the jar will break.
An unknown 15 mL sample of liquid at room temperature was determined to weigh 69.3 g. Calculate its density and determine if it will float on water.
A student needs cyclohexane for an experiment. They asked their lab partner to get it from the storage cabinet. The lab partner then handed an unlabeled bottle and told them that it was the bottle for cyclohexane that they used in the last experiment. To be sure, they measured 15 mL of the liquid and found that it weighs 26.2 g. A chemistry textbook listed cyclohexane to have a density of 0.773 g/mL at room temperature. Is it possible that the liquid is cyclohexane?
A chemical reaction for an experiment needs 53.4 g of pentane. However, the balance in the lab was taken for maintenance and is therefore unavailable.
It was decided to use a pipette to measure the pentane. Calculate the volume needed if the density of pentane is 0.626 g/mL
Calculate the volume (in in3) of 1.6 lb of gold given that its density is 19.3 g/cm3
Erythritol is used as a food additive and sugar substitute. Calculate the density of erythritol in g/cm3 given that a 4.69 L sample of pure erythritol weighs 6.8 x 103 g.
A speedboat has a 950 L capacity of fuel with a density of 0.812 g/mL. Calculate the mass of fuel the speed boat can carry.
A rectangular bar has a density of 3.78 g/cm3. It weighs 78.2 g. Calculate its height if it measures 4.67 cm in length and 8.92 cm in width.
Arrange the following from smallest to largest assuming that each cube has the same mass.
Silver cube (10.49 g/cm³)
Iron cube (7.874 g/cm³)
Copper cube (8.96 g/cm³)
A lake with a surface area of 500 mi2 and an average depth of 15 ft is polluted with 0.3 μg Hg/mL of mercury. Calculate the total mass in kilograms of mercury in the lake.
A given container can hold 7089 g of Ag. It could also hold 2514 g of CF4, separately. What is the density of CF4 if the density of Ag is 10.49 g/mL?
The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL.
Part A. Calculate the mass of 15.78 mL of ethanol. Express your answer to four significant figures and include the appropriate units.
Part B. Calculate the volume of 5.63 g of ethanol. Express your answer to four significant figures and include the appropriate units.
An empty 200 mL graduated cylinder weighs 243 g. It was filled with an unknown liquid up to the 160 mL mark. It now weighs 289 g. Calculate the density of the unknown liquid (g/mL)
Calculate the mass of water in kilograms that can be stored in a tank with dimensions of 3.94 ft × 3.28 ft × 4.27 ft. The density of water at 25.0°C is 0.997 g/mL.
At atmospheric pressure, ammonia (NH3) exists as a liquid at temperatures below −33.6°C. At a specific temperature, the density of ammonia is 0.696 g/cm3. Determine the mass of a 50.0-mL sample of ammonia at this temperature.
At 1 atm, the density of carbon dioxide is 1.62 kg/m3 at 60°C. Determine the mass (in g) of carbon dioxide in a closed container with dimensions 30.0 cm by 40.0 cm by 50.0 cm.
There are two cubes, one made of iron and the other of nickel, as shown in the figure below. Determine the mass of each cube in kg.
Styrene, a liquid used to create the plastic polystyrene, has a density of 0.909 g/cm3. Calculate the i) mass (in g) of 322 mL styrene and ii) the volume (in L) of 1.42 kg styrene.
The density of butter is 0.96 g/cm3. Calculate the volume (in mL) if a recipe calls for 160 g of melted butter.
A commemorative medal alleged to be made of silver has a mass of 288.4 g and a volume of 32.4 cm3. Determine if the medal is actually made of silver. The density of silver is 10.5 g/cm3.