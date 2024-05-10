22. Organic Chemistry
Ester Reactions: Esterification Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the name and condensed structure of the compound that results from the condensation reaction between benzoic acid and cyclohexanol?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the compound's name and structure resulting from the condensation reaction between benzoic acid and 1-butanol.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the name and condensed structure of the product formed by the condensation reaction of benzoic acid and 3-pentanol.