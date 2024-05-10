Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes Practice Problems
Oxalates in food have been linked to a number of health issues, including hypercalcemia and kidney stone formation. What is the crystal field energy-level diagram for [Co(C2O4)3]3−? How many unpaired electrons does it have? Noted: Oxalate is a bidentate weak-field ligand.
Draw the crystal field energy-level diagram and determine the number of unpaired electrons in each of the following complex ions:
(i) [Mn(CN)6]4–
(ii) [Cr(H2O)6]3+
(iii) [MoCl6]3−
For each of the complex ions given below, draw the splitting energy diagram and determine the number of unpaired electrons:
(i) [V(CN)6]4–
(ii) [Ru(en)3]2+
(iii) [RhCl6]3–
Among the given complexes below, predict which will be paramagnetic.
i. [Cr(NH3)6]2+
ii. [NiCl6]4–
iii. [Pd(NH3)6]4+
iv. [Cd(CN)4]2– (tetrahedral)
Consider the complexes given below. Identify which are diamagnetic.
i. [Zn(H2O)4]2+ (tetrahedral)
ii. [Rh(NH3)6]3+
iii. [Pt(CN)4]2– (square planar)
iv. [PdBr6]2–
Give the corresponding crystal field energy-level diagram for [Fe(CO)6]3+ and determine the number of unpaired electrons.
The complete reaction of molybdenum metal with 1.0 M H2SO4 in the absence of air produced a blue solution and a colorless gas. Upon the addition of excess KNO2, the solution changed color and its paramagnetism decreased. What is the reason for this observation?
Ruthenium ore is dissolved in acid to reduce ruthenium to Ru2+, then titrated with KMnO4 to produce Ru3+ and Mn2+. What is the corresponding crystal field-energy level diagram for MnO4−, [Ru(H2O)6]2+, [Ru(H2O)6]3+, [Mn(H2O)6]2+? What is the number of unpaired electrons for each?
Tris-(1,10-phenanthroline)iron(III), [Fe(phen)3]3+, is an octahedral complex with three bidentate phen ligands surrounding the central metal atom. (Note: phen is a neutral strong-field ligand.) What is the crystal field energy-level diagram for [Fe(phen)3]3+? Is it paramagnetic or diamagnetic?
True or False: The choice between high-spin and low-spin electron configurations only matters starting from the d7 complex up to the d10 complex in octahedral complexes.
Consider the complex with the formula K[Co(NH3)6](CO3)2.
i. Provide the name of the compound.
ii. Calculate the oxidation number of Co.
iii. Sketch its crystal field energy-level diagram.
iv. Classify the complex as either high-spin or low-spin.
v. Identify the number of unpaired electrons, if any
For the coordination compound [Mn(en)(NH3)4]Br2:
i. Provide the name of the compound.
ii. Calculate the oxidation number of Mn.
iii. Sketch its crystal field energy-level diagram.
iv. Classify the complex as either high-spin or low-spin.
v. Identify the number of unpaired electrons, if any.
The spin-only magnetic moment of a transition metal complex in Bohr magnetons (BM) is calculated as , where n is the number of unpaired electrons. It is proportional to the amount of paramagnetism in the metal. What is the spin-only magnetic moment of Mn3+, a first-series transition metal, when it forms an octahedral complex with strong and weak field ligands? Can the magnetic moment distinguish between the electron configurations of Mn3+ with a weak-field and strong-field ligand?