Freezing Point Depression Practice Problems

A 1.127 g chunk of an unknown metal was dissolved in excess aqueous HCl. The volume of the evolved hydrogen gas was measured to be 720 mL at 23.0 °C and 0.954 atm pressure. When the reaction mixture was heated to drive off excess HCl and water, a colorless crystalline solid (MCl x ) was obtained. The solid was then redissolved in 45.0 g of water to make a clear solution. The freezing point of the solution was measured as –3.50 °C. Determine the molar mass and the molecular formula of MCl x .