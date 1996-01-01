Freezing Point Depression Practice Problems
When a 100 g mixture of glucose (C6H12O6) and KCl was dissolved in 1.25 kg of water, the resulting solution had a freezing point of –2.79 °C. Calculate the mass of each solute. Consider KCl to be fully dissociated in the solution.
A 1.127 g chunk of an unknown metal was dissolved in excess aqueous HCl. The volume of the evolved hydrogen gas was measured to be 720 mL at 23.0 °C and 0.954 atm pressure. When the reaction mixture was heated to drive off excess HCl and water, a colorless crystalline solid (MClx) was obtained. The solid was then redissolved in 45.0 g of water to make a clear solution. The freezing point of the solution was measured as –3.50 °C. Identify which metal it is.
A 1.127 g chunk of an unknown metal was dissolved in excess aqueous HCl. The volume of the evolved hydrogen gas was measured to be 720 mL at 23.0 °C and 0.954 atm pressure. When the reaction mixture was heated to drive off excess HCl and water, a colorless crystalline solid (MClx) was obtained. The solid was then redissolved in 45.0 g of water to make a clear solution. The freezing point of the solution was measured as –3.50 °C. Determine the molar mass and the molecular formula of MClx.
α-Tocopherol is the most commonly found naturally-occurring form of vitamin E. Its elemental composition is 80.85 % C, 11.72 % H, and 7.43 % O. A solution of 9.85 g α-tocopherol in 215 g cyclohexane freezes 2.15 °C below the actual freezing point of cyclohexane. Calculate the molecular weight and molecular formula of α-tocopherol. (Kf for cyclohexane is 20.2 °C•kg/mol)
In an experiment, the van't Hoff factor for Na2SO4 was calculated to be 2.80. An aqueous Na2SO4 solution has a freezing point of –2.35 °C. What is the mass percent of Na2SO4 in this solution?
A 1.423 g chunk of an unknown metal was dissolved in excess aqueous HCl. The volume of the evolved hydrogen gas was measured to be 465 mL at 23.0 °C and 0.955 atm pressure. When the reaction mixture was heated to drive off excess HCl and water, a colorless crystalline solid (MClx) was obtained. The solid was then redissolved in 45.0 g of water to make a clear solution. The freezing point of the solution was measured as –2.35 °C. Calculate the total molality of particles/ions in the MClx solution.
When 9.5 g of lithium stearate (LiC18H35O2, MW = 290.47 g/mol) is dissolved in 550 g benzene, the resulting solution freezes at 0.30 °C lower than pure benzene (FP = 5.5 °C). Calculate the value of Kf (freezing point constant) for benzene.
Determine the freezing and boiling points of a solution composed of 15.0 g octane (C8H18) dissolved in 5.00 mol cyclohexane.
Determine the freezing and boiling points of a solution composed of 10.0 g sucrose (C12H22O11) dissolved in 250 g water.
A solution composed of 3.00 g docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) in 0.200 kg benzene freezes at 5.27 ºC. Calculate the molar mass of DHA.
A sphere of sodium (d = 0.97 g/cm3) with r = 0.72 cm is added to 0.30 L water. Sodium reacts with water: 2 Na(s) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 NaOH(aq) + H2(g).
Calculate the freezing point of the solution.
Determine the boiling point and freezing point of an aqueous solution that is 8.70% KClO3 by mass. Assume that KClO3 completely dissociates in water.
Determine the boiling point and freezing point of a solution that is prepared by dissolving 13.5 g of NiBr2 in 2.60×102 g of water. Assume that NiBr2 completely dissociates in water.
A mass of 66.5 g of benzoic acid (C7H6O2) is dissolved in 545 g of water. Calculate the boiling and freezing point of the resulting solution.
An unknown compound is made up of only C, H, and O with a percent composition of 62.04% C and 10.41% H. A mass of 14.3 g of this compound was dissolved in 75.0 mL of water (d = 1.00 g/mL). The freezing point of the solution is –3.05°C. Determine the molecular formula of the compound.
Hydrofluoric (HF) only partially dissociates when dissolved in water according to the equation: HF ⇌ H+ + F–. A 76.58 g of HF was dissolved in 1500 g of water to make a solution. The freezing of the solution is –4.926°C. Determine the fraction of HF dissociated.
Calculate the mass of KCl that must be added to a 1.50 L of water so that the solution freezes at –6.50°C. Assume that KCl completely dissociates in the solution and the density of water is 1.00 g/mL.
The density of 100.0 mL solution of 2.55% CaCl2 by mass is 1.025 g/mL. If 1.25 g of CaCl2 was added to the solution, calculate new the freezing point of the solution. The van't Hoff factor for CaCl2 is 2.5.
What is the melting point of a 0.128 m potassium sulfate solution? The van't Hoff factor of potassium sulfate is 2.6.
Determine the freezing point of a solution with a boiling point of 108°C. (Kb = 0.51°C/m and Kf = 1.86°C/m.)
Ammonium chloride (NH4Cl) completely dissolves in water. Calculate the freezing point of a solution made by dissolving 3 g of ammonium chloride in 9 g of water (Kf = 1.86°C/m)
The freezing point of an aqueous solution of calcium chloride (CaCl2) is –2.00 °C. The solution was prepared by dissolving 19.8 g of CaCl2 in 450 g of water. What is the value of the van't Hoff factor (i) for CaCl2? (Kf for water = 1.86 °C•kg/mol)