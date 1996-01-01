24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Ligands Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ni(CN)2Cl2-2 exists in two different isomeric forms. Based on this knowledge, we can infer that the geometry is
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the formula for the complex formed by each pair given its coordination number:
i) Fe3+ and H2O, coordination number: 6.
ii) Zn2+ and SCN- , coordination number: 4
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the oxidation state of irons in each of the following complexes.
i) [Fe(CN)6]-4
ii) Fe(H2O)6CI3
iii) Fe(CO)5
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the charge, denticity, and number of electrons donated by the ligand shown below: