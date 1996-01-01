Mole Fraction Practice Problems

The following apparatus shows three enclosed 0.500 L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb X at 200°C has a total pressure of 650 mmHg and contains Br 2 (g), I 2 (g), and Cl 2 (g). Bulb Y and Bulb Z are both empty and held at a temperature of 95.0°C and 25.0°C, respectively. Initially, the stopcocks are closed. Assume that the volume of the lines joining the bulbs is negligible.

When the stopcock between X and Y opened and was allowed to reach equilibrium, X and Y has a total pressure of 270 mmHg. What is contained in bulbs X and Y?

Useful information: