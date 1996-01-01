Mole Fraction Practice Problems
Carbon dioxide, CO2, is previously used as a refrigerant. Raw CO2 gas is a by-product during the fermentation of sugars. To lessen the amount of CO2 that is released into the atmosphere, raw CO2 gas undergoes treatment and can be liquefied. The treated CO2 gas is stored in tank A and the liquefied CO2 is stored in tank B. The solubility of O2 gas in the liquefied CO2 is 0.0150 mL O2 per 100 mL liquefied CO2 whereas the treated CO2 gas contains 0.0200% O2 gas by volume. Listed in the following table are the parameters of tank A and tank B. Calculate the moles of O2 gas present in tank A and tank B.
Volume (L) Pressure (atm) Temperature (°C)
Tank A 250 1.00 atm 35.0°C
Tank B 250 75.0 atm 20.0°C
The following apparatus shows three enclosed 0.500 L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb X at 200°C has a total pressure of 650 mmHg and contains Br2(g), I2(g), and Cl2(g). Bulb Y and Bulb Z are both empty and held at a temperature of 95.0°C and 25.0°C, respectively. Initially, the stopcocks are closed. Assume that the volume of the lines joining the bulbs is negligible.
When the stopcock between X and Y opened and was allowed to reach equilibrium, X and Y has a total pressure of 270 mmHg. What is contained in bulbs X and Y?
Useful information:
Calculate the mole fraction of Ar in the atmosphere, if its atmospheric concentration is 9,340 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 9,340 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are Ar)
Exhaled air has an average oxygen composition of 16% by volume. Calculate the partial pressure of the oxygen assuming a temperature of 25°C and 1 atm pressure.
A flask contains 16.3 g Xe, 7.52 g Cl2, and 4.15 g He. Calculate the mole fraction of Cl2 in the flask.
A 12.6 L mixture of ethane (C2H6) and butane (C4H10) is stored at 751 mmHg and 298 K. Calculate the mole fraction of ethane given that the mixture produces 982 kJ of heat when burned. Assume that the water produced by the reaction is a gas.
A vessel contains CO, H2, and O2. The mole fractions of H2 and O2 are 0.17 and 0.62, respectively. What would be the mole fraction of CO?
Calculate the mole fraction of oxygen in the air. If air contains 18.0 g oxygen gas at 285 K at 1.20 atm, what is the volume of air?