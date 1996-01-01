Atomic Theory Practice Problems
Which statement of Dalton's atomic theory corresponds to the law of multiple proportions?
Identify if the given scenario supports Dalton's atomic theory and briefly explain why.
It was determined in an experiment that a 32.31 g sample of carbon will react with 43.04 g, 86.08 g, 129.12 g, or 172.16 g of oxygen to make different compounds.
A sample of water (H2O) that weighs 1.0 g decomposed into 0.111 g H and 0.889 g O. Another sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.059 g of H and 0.236 g of O. Identify the empirical formula of the other compound based on Dalton's atomic theory.
Identify the statement that follows Dalton's atomic theory. Explain.
a. Water is formed when hydrogen and oxygen combine in a 1:2.5 ratio.
b. Copper can be made from iron atoms.
c. All atoms of zinc has the same mass and properties.
d. Carbon and nitrogen atoms have different physical properties but have identical chemical properties.
Based on Dalton's atomic theory, which reaction/s is/are impossible?
reaction A: CBr4 → CH4
reaction B: 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O
reaction C: N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH3 + Cu
Choose the statement that is NOT part of Dalton's Atomic Theory
A. Atoms are regrouped through a chemical reaction.
B. Compounds formed are in whole-number ratios of different atoms of elements.
C. Atoms, the basic particles of matter, cannot be created or destroyed.
D. Protons, neutrons, and electrons are subatomic particles that comprise the atom.
E. A particular element has chemically and physically identical atoms.
Choose from the following statements which are inconsistent with the implications and postulates of Dalton's atomic theory.
I. Two oxygen atoms combine with one nitrogen atom to form a molecule of nitrogen dioxide.
II. One lithium atom can have a mass of 6 amu while another can have a mass of 7 amu.
III. Atoms are the smallest particles of all matter.
IV. Atoms can be created.
V. Atoms of a compound are fixed and cannot rearrange.