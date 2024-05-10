23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Production of Hydrogen Practice Problems
23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Production of Hydrogen Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the missing products and write the balanced equation for the following reaction:
Ni(s) + H+(aq) →
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the products formed and provide the complete balanced equation for the following reaction:
C4H10(g)+H2O(g)catalyst→heat
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the elements I, II, III, and IV in the periodic table below, identify the elements with the simplest binary hydride that react with water to produce H2 gas and provide a balanced net ionic equation for each.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the elements I, II, III, and IV in the periodic table below. Identify whether the reaction of their simplest hydride with water gives an acidic solution or a basic solution