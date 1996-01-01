Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell Practice Problems

By using X-ray crystallography, the molecular structure of a protein may be determined if it can be made to crystallize. Despite being solid, protein crystals also contain a significant quantity of water molecules. For instance, a protein extracted from a fruit crystallizes with a unit cell that has 90° angles and edges that are 6.2×103 pm, 6.2×103 pm, and 2.1×103 pm long. The unit cell has eight molecules. What portion of the unit cell is made up of protein if the molecule has a molecular weight of 1.36×104 and a density of 1.32 g/cm3?