Complex Ions: Formation Constant Practice Problems
What will happen to the solubility of Fe(OH)3 when KCN(aq) is added to the solution? Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution process. [Hint: Refer to complex ions formations]
Determine the molar solubility of copper(II) carbonate (CuCO3) in a 0.350 M solution of ethylenediamine (abbreviated as en). Use the following data:
Kf for [Cu(en)2]2+ = 1.00×1020
Ksp for CuCO3 = 2.40×10−10
Pyrophosphate (P2O74−) is added to laundry detergents to prevent the precipitation of insoluble calcium and magnesium salts. Consider a scenario where Na2H2P2O7 is added to the solution and we're trying to dissolve Ca(OH)2 salts because Ca2+ ions form a soluble complex with pyrophosphate.
(a) Given that the Ksp for Ca(OH)2 is 4.7×10–6 and the Kf for [Ca(P2O7)]2− is 4.0×104, determine the equilibrium constant (Keq) for the reaction.
(b) What is the molar solubility of Ca(OH)2 in 2.50 M Na2H2P2O7 solution?
[Ka2 H2P2O72– = 2.51×10–7; Ka3 HP2O73– = 3.89×10–10]
What is the molar solubility of AgCN in 1.00 M NaCN solution? Use the following values: Ksp AgCN = 6.0×10–17 and Kf [Ag(CN)2]– = 3.0×1020.
What is the molar solubility of AgCl in pure water and in 0.20 M Na2S2O3 solution? Use the following values: Ksp AgCl = 1.8×10–10 and Kf [Ag(S2O3)2]3– = 4.7×1013.
Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution reaction of Ni(OH)2 in aqueous NH3 forming [Ni(NH3)6]2+. Determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction given that the Ksp for Ni(OH)2 is 5.5×10–16 and the Kf for [Ni(NH3)6]2+ is 2.0×108.
What is the net ionic equation for the dissolution of Cu(OH)2 in NH3? Ksp for Cu(OH)2 is 1.60×10–19 and Kf for [Cu(NH3)4]2+ is 5.60×1011. Determine the equilibrium constant for the dissolution reaction.
When 2.50×10–3 mol of CuCl are added to 450.0 mL of a 0.250 M KCN solution, a complex ion with the formula [Cu(CN)2]– is formed. Kf for the complex ion is 1.00×1016. What is the fraction of uncomplexed Cu+ ions in the solution?
Calculate the solubility of AgCl (in mol/L) in 0.15 M KSCN.
Ksp (AgCl) = 1.8×10–10
Kf ([Ag(SCN)4]3–) = 1.2×1010
The amount of Hg(OH)2 (Ksp = 3.1×10–26) dissolved in a solution can be increased by the formation of the [HgCl4]2– complex ion (Kf = 1.1×1016). What is the initial amount of KCl in molarity needed to increase the molar solubility of solid Hg(OH)2 to 1.2×10–3 mol/L when solid Hg(OH)2 is added to a KCl solution?
If Ksp of Al(OH)3 is 1.3×10–33 and Kf of [Al(OH)4]– is 3.0×1033, calculate the amount of OH– in molarity needed to dissolve 0.0780 mol of Al(OH)3 in 1.50 liter of solution
If the Kf of [Co(NH3)6]2+ is 1.30×105, what is the molarity of Co2+(aq) and [Co(NH3)6]2+(aq) at the equilibrium of a solution made by dissolving 1.75 g CoBr2 in 200 mL of 0.750 M NH3(aq)?
Determine the equilibrium constant for the reaction with their Ksp and Kf values
CuS (s) + 6 CN- (aq) ⇌ Cu(CN)42- (aq) + S2- (aq) (Ksp = 2x10-47, Kf = 1x1025)
Determine the concentration of Ni2+ that remains when a solution of 1.3x10-3 M Ni(NO3)2 and 0.173 M NH3 reaches equilibrium. (Kf Ni(NH3)62+ = 1.2x109)
Which one of following statements about copper(I) iodide (CuI, Ksp = 1.10×10–12) and Copper(II) carbonate (CuCO3, Ksp = 1.40×10–10) is incorrect.
Cadmium(II) hydroxide, Cd(OH)2, is a sparingly soluble salt with a very small solubility product: Ksp = 2.5×10–14.
Cd(OH)2 reacts with ammonia (NH3) to form the following complex:
Cd(OH)2(s) + 6 NH3(aq) ⇌ [Cu(NH3)6]2+(aq) + 2 OH-(aq) ; Keq = 6.5×10–9
Calculate the value of formation constant Kf for [Cd(NH3)6]2+.