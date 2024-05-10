Complex Ions: Formation Constant Practice Problems

Pyrophosphate (P 2 O 7 4−) is added to laundry detergents to prevent the precipitation of insoluble calcium and magnesium salts. Consider a scenario where Na 2 H 2 P 2 O 7 is added to the solution and we're trying to dissolve Ca(OH) 2 salts because Ca2+ ions form a soluble complex with pyrophosphate.

(a) Given that the K sp for Ca(OH) 2 is 4.7×10–6 and the K f for [Ca(P 2 O 7 )]2− is 4.0×104, determine the equilibrium constant (K eq ) for the reaction.

(b) What is the molar solubility of Ca(OH) 2 in 2.50 M Na 2 H 2 P 2 O 7 solution?