Solubility Product Constant: Ksp Practice Problems
At 25°C, 0.787 g of iron (II) fluoride is contained in a 1.00 L saturated FeF2 solution. Determine the solubility-product constant of this compound at this temperature.
At 25°C, a total mass of 0.052 grams of barium selenate (BaSeO4) is dissolved in a 1.00 L saturated BaSeO4 solution. What is the solubility-product constant (Ksp) of BaSeO4 at this temperature?
A mass of 0.736 g of the compound CsIO4 dissolves in one liter of solution. Calculate the Ksp of CsIO4.
Determine the solubility of BiI3 (Ksp = 7.71×10–19) in pure water. Report your answer in grams per liter.
Cesium nitrate (CsNO3) has a solubility of 0.259 g/mL. Determine the value of Ksp for CsNO3.
Cinnabar (HgS) is a brick-red colored sulfide of mercury. It has been traditionally used to prepare vermilion, a coloring pigment. A cinnabar-coated statue rests in the Narayan Mandir of Karachi's old city Narainpura. Suppose that the statue has 500 mg of cinnabar on it and is exposed to acidic rain and other atmospheric phenomena. The statue is washed in acid rain and the water has a pH of 4.50. How many years will it take for all of the cinnabar to get removed from the statue? On average, it rains 40 days a year in Karachi. Assume that 500 L of water passes over the statue in a single rain and the water gets saturated with HgS. Does the calculated number look reasonable, given that it doesn't rain much in Karachi? What other factors, in addition to acidic rain, might contribute to the loss of the pigment from the statue?
A 0.150 M HCl solution was used to titrate a 0.0120 mol sample of Ni(OH)2(s) (Ksp = 5.5×10–16) in 150.0 mL of water. Calculate the volume (in milliliters) of the HCl solution required to neutralize Ni(OH)2 completely.
Ba(CH3COO)2 has a solubility of 600 g/L. Determine the value of Ksp for Ba(CH3COO)2.
Provide the balanced net ionic equation and the Ksp expression when solid Hg2CO3 dissolves in water to form a solution.
The solubility of rubidium chloride, RbCl, is 5.79 M. Calculate the value of Ksp for RbCl.
Provide the solubility product constant expression for ammonium perchlorate (NH4ClO4). What is the Ksp value if [NH4+] in the solution is 1.85 M?
At 25 ºC. A solution of MgCO3 exerts an osmotic pressure of 97.12 mmHg. Given complete dissociation of MgCO3, calculate the Ksp of MgCO3.
Carbonate minerals are minerals that contain carbonate (CO32–) as one of their major components. Two examples of these carbonate minerals are malachite (Cu2(OH)2CO3) with Ksp = 6.9×10–34 and azurite (Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2) with Ksp = 1.3×10–45. Provide the expression for the solubility product constant for malachite and azurite.
At 27 °C, a saturated solution of magnesium carbonate has an osmotic pressure of 98 torr. Calculate its solubility product constant at this temperature
If the solubility of SrCrO4 is dependent on pH, what is the equilibrium constant for the following reaction based on the Kb expression of the CrO42– ion? (Ka HCrO4– = 3.0×10–8)
SrCrO4(s) + H2O(l) ⇌ Sr2+ (aq) + HCrO4– (aq) + OH–(aq)
Copper ions can be used to disinfect swimming pools. It is advised to use a concentration of roughly 0.2 ppm. To maintain this concentration, a slightly soluble salt can be added to the pool. What is the concentration of Cu+ in parts per million that is in equilibrium with CuCl (Ksp = 1.7×10–7)?
A 15.0 mL sample of a solution is tested for the presence of Cl– ions. Two drops (1 drop ≈ 0.2 mL) of 0.15 M AgNO3 were added to the solution. Calculate the minimum mass (in g) of Cl– ion that should be present in order for AgCl(s) (Ksp = 1.8 × 10–10) to form.
True or False. For a given compound, the "solubility-product constant" and "solubility" are equal.
Nickel ions have an EPA acceptable level of 0.1 ppm in water. Will a saturated nickel(II) carbonate solution (Ksp = 1.42×10–7) produce a nickel ion solution that exceeds the EPA limit?
What is the required minimum pH to completely precipitate Cd(OH)2 (Ksp = 2.5×10–14) such that the remaining concentration of Cd2+(aq) is less than 1.0 µg/L (or 1.0 ppb)?
If the Ksp of Ni(OH)2 is 5.48×10–16, what is the pH needed to precipitate Ni(OH)2 when 3.5 lb of Ni(NO3)2 is dissolved in 5000 gallons of water?
Based on Ksp values, which has a greater molar solubility between MgF2 (Ksp = 5.16×10–11) and PbI2 (Ksp = 9.8×10–9)?
Identify the compound that has the smallest Ksp value from the following general ionic compounds and their molar solubilities in pure water.
Calcium oxalate (CaC2O4) crystals can be formed in the kidneys and are the most common type of kidney stones. They are formed when there are high concentrations of calcium and oxalate and too little liquid in the kidney. The normal level of calcium in the blood is 8.6 to 10.3 mg/dL. If the calcium concentration in the blood is 9.0 mg/dL and the Ksp of calcium oxalate is 2.7×10–9, what is the minimum concentration of oxalate that will cause the formation of calcium oxalate crystals?
Write the balanced equation and the Ksp expression when MgCrO4 dissolves in water.
Which compound, M2X or MX3, would have the lower molar solubility? The Ksp for both is 8.1×10–6.
Determine the molar solubility of silver iodide (AgI) in pure water (Ksp = 8.51×10–17)
What mass (in grams) of calcium sulfate (CaSO4, MW = 136.14 g/mol) can be dissolved in 3.35 L of water? Ksp for CaSO4 is 9.10×10–6.
Consider the following solubility equilibrium for copper(II) arsenate:
Cu3(AsO4)2(s) ⇌ 3 Cu2+(aq) + 2 AsO43–(aq)
Write a solubility product expression for this sparingly soluble salt.
Calculate the pH at which a solution of Nickel(II) hydroxide (Ni(OH)2) should be buffered so that the concentration of Ni2+ ions in the solution is 1.15×10–5 M. (Ksp of Ni(OH)2 = 2.00×10–15)
A saturated solution of Iron(III) hydroxide (Fe(OH)3, MW = 106.87 g/mol) contains 5.89×10–10 M OH– ions. Calculate the Ksp of Iron(III) hydroxide in water.
Barium chromate (BaCrO4, MW = 253.32 g/mol) has a solubility of 2.78×10–3 g/L water. Calculate the solubility product (Ksp) of barium chromate.
Magnesium arsenate, Mg3(AsO4)2, dissociates reversibility in its aqueous solutions:
Mg3(AsO4)2(s) ⇌ 3 Mg2+(aq) + 2 AsO43–(aq)
The solubility of magnesium arsenate in water at room temperature is very low. Based on this information, which of the following statements are true?
Consider the following sparingly soluble salt equilibrium:
Fe(OH)2(s) ⇌ Fe2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq); Ksp = 8.00×10–16 at 25 °C.
What is the solubility of Fe(OH)2 (in g/100 mL units) in water at this temperature? Report your answer in three significant figures.
Lead(II) chloride, PbCl2, is a sparingly soluble salt with a solubility product (Ksp) of 1.60×10–5 at 25 °C. Calculate the molarity of a saturated solution of PbCl2 at 25 °C.
Determine whether the pH will change or not in the following scenarios. If the pH changes, identify whether it will increase or decrease.
A. NaBr is added to an HBr solution
B. C6H5NH3Cl is added to a C6H5NH2 solution
C. NaCN is added to an HCN solution
Calculate the molar solubility of PbBr2 (Ksp = 6.6×10–6) in 0.150 M aqueous KBr solution.
Ni(OH)2 is a sparingly soluble hydroxide. Will its solubility increase, decrease, or remain unchanged when a small amount of HBr is added to a solution of Ni(OH)2?
Write a balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution reaction (if it takes place).
What are the molar solubilities of CuC2O4 (Ksp = 4.43×10–10 M) in pure water and in a 2.5×10–3 M Na2C2O4 solution?
Based on Le Chatelier's principle, what will happen to the solubility of AgCN when AgClO4 is added to the solution?
Based on Le Chatelier's principle, what will happen to the solubility of AgCN when KCl is added to the solution?
Based on Le Chatelier's principle, what will happen to the solubility of AgCN when NaCN is added to the solution?
Based on Le Chatelier's principle, what will happen to the solubility of AgCN when HClO4 is added to the solution?
The [Pb2+] and [AsO43−] in a certain saturated Pb3(AsO4)2 solution are both equal to 8.3×10−8. In a saturated solution with [Pb2+] = 0.020 M, what is [AsO43−]?
Consider the following equilibrium reaction
NH3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ NH4+(aq) + OH–(aq).
What would happen to the pH of the solution if a salt of NH4+(aq) is added to a solution of NH3(aq) at equilibrium?
The Ksp values for MnCO3 and CuCO3 are 5.0×10–10 and 2.3×10–10, respectively. In a solution that is at equilibrium with both compounds, calculate [CO32–], [Mn2+], and [Cu2+].
Assuming that solid Ag2SO4 (Ksp = 1.2×10–5) is in equilibrium with a Na2SO4 solution, what amount of Na2SO4 in molarity is needed to make a 3.5×10–3 M Ag+ solution?
What is the solubility (in g/L) of Ni(OH)2 (Ksp = 6.0×10–16) in a solution buffered at pH = 5.85?
A beaker contains undissolved MgCl2(s) that is in equilibrium with the saturated solution of MgCl2. If some solid MgBr2 is added to the solution, what would happen to the amount of the solid MgCl2?
AX and AY2 are two slightly soluble salts of A2+. Both of the salts have the same solubility of 6.2×10–5 mol/L. When a saturated solution of AX is added to a saturated solution of AY2, what is the final equilibrium concentration of A2+ in the solution?
Consider the graphs shown below which show how Mg(OH)2 behaves under different conditions. The y-axis in each graph represents the solubility of Mg(OH)2 and the x-axis represents the concentration of another reagent. Identify the graph that corresponds to the solubility of Mg(OH)2 as HCl is added to the solution.
Cobalt (II) hydroxide is dissolved in a solution buffered at pH = 9.5, calculate the solubility Co(OH)2 (in grams per 1.00×102 mL of solution). Compare this to the solubility of Co(OH)2 in pure water.
If magnesium hydroxide is dissolved in a buffered solution with pH of 5.6, calculate the molar solubility of magnesium hydroxide in the solution.
What is the molar solubility of the ionic compound A2X in 0.15 M Na2X solution? (Ksp A2X = 2.62×10–18)
Chloric acid (HClO3) will ionize less than in which solution than it does in pure water?
Calculate the smallest concentration of KBr required to precipitate the cation in a 0.018 M Pb(NO3)2 solution.
Silver(I) thiocyanate, AgSCN, is a sparingly soluble salt with a Ksp value of 1.00×10–12.
A. Calculate the solubility of AgSCN, in mol/L units, in pure water.
B. Calculate the solubility of AgSCN, in mol/L units, in 0.150 M KSCN solution.
The solubility product (Ksp) of scandium(III) fluoride is 4.20×10–18 at 25 °C. Calculate the concentration of Sc3+ ions when [F–] = 1.25×10–5 M.
A solution is created by mixing 0.20 M Ni(CH3COO)2, 0.30 M HNO3 and 0.20 M H2S.
(i) Will NiS precipitate out of the solution? (Kspa NiS = 3.2)
(ii) If the pH of the solution is increased to 7 using a phosphate buffer, will NiS precipitate out of the solution?
A 0.25 M HNO3 solution contains 0.020 M Zn2+ and 0.020 M Ni2+. Can bubbling H2S through the solution separate Zn2+ from Ni2+? The [H2S] in a saturated solution of H2S is approximately 0.10 M. (Kspa ZnS = 1.7 × 10−2, Kspa NiS = 3.2)
The images below show solutions of Cu2CO3 where the orange sphere represents the CO32− ion and the violet sphere represents the Cu+ ion. Note that other ions may be present in the solution but are not shown.
If image (i) shows the solution in equilibrium with solid Cu2CO3, which of the solutions shown in images (ii)-(iv) will form a solid Cu2CO3 precipitate? Explain.
Water chlorination is employed to disinfect public water supplies and swimming pools. The typical Cl- ion concentration is recommended to be around 1 ppm. Some water supplies contain lead that could react with these chlorine ions. If a chlorinated water sample has 0.5 ppm of Pb2+ ions, will a PbCl2 (Ksp = 1.17×10–5) precipitate form?
If 75 mL of a solution made by dissolving 10.0 g of Ba(OH)2(Ksp = 5.0×10–3) in 300 mL of water was added to each of the beakers below, which beaker will a precipitate form? What is the identity of the precipitates that formed?
What is the precipitate formed when 56.0 mL of KOH with pOH = 1.67 is mixed with 138 mL of 0.016 M BaCl2?
What is the precipitate formed when 0.012 M Na2SO4 is mixed with 0.018 M Ba(NO3)2?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the removal of impurities?
i. No filtration process is available to filter dissolved nitrates and phosphates
ii. Activated carbon filtration or aeration can filter trihalomethanes
iii. Fine sand filtration can filter coarse sand
iv. Precipitation with aluminum hydroxide can filter bacteria and finely divided particles