10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following illustration of the periodic table. Identify which among the highlighted elements has an anomalous ground-state electron configuration. Justify your answer.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Palladium (Pd) has an odd electron configuration. Write the complete electron configuration of Pd in order of increasing orbital energy.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements is/are true?
1. Selenium (Se) has the electron configuration [Ar]4s24d104p3
2. Silver (Ag) has the electron configuration [Kr] 5s14d10
3. Chromium (Cr) has the electron configuration [Ar] 4s13d5