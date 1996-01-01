Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties Practice Problems
Which of the following two substances is expected to have a higher viscosity?
n-octane or 2,2,4-trimethylpentane
When honey flows through a tube having an internal diameter of 1 cm, it takes more time than it takes for water to flow through the same tube. Is the difference in flow time due to the difference in the surface tensions of the two liquids? If not which property of a liquid explains this difference?
The vapor pressure curve diagram shown below shows how the vapor pressure for a pure liquid A (blue curve) changes with temperature. Another curve on the diagram (red curve) is for the solution of another liquid B in liquid A.
Is liquid B more volatile or less volatile than liquid A?
Three beakers are filled with water, ethanol, and kerosene oil. A paper clip is carefully placed on top of each liquid. The paper clip stays on top of the water but sinks to the bottom in the other two liquids.
Which property of liquids is responsible for the observation described above?
Identify the intermolecular interaction/force that each of the following compounds would have among its molecules:
BaSO4, H2S, KBr, Xe, ClF, I2
Using the knowledge of the relevant strengths of these forces, rank these compounds in increasing order of their boiling points.
The following figure shows two molecules of the same chemical formula (C4H6Br2).
The structures show that the atoms in these two molecules are arranged differently. Determine which molecule has a lower boiling point.
Arrange these compounds from the highest boiling point to the lowest boiling point.
A carboxylic acid is an organic compound with the general formula R-COOH, where R is a hydrocarbon chain. The melting points of several carboxylic acids are shown below.
Explain the observed trend in melting points.
Shown below are the critical temperatures for various organic compounds.
Using the given data, rank by decreasing order the critical pressures of C2H5F, C2H5Cl, and C2H5Br.
The physical properties of several alcohols are listed below.
Which of the following best explains why glycerol's higher physical properties?
How are the following quantities affected by stronger intermolecular forces?
(a) vapor pressure
(b) boiling point
Which of the following explains how the body is cooled down while sweat evaporates?
Neopentane is an isomer of pentane:
Predict which compound would have a lower viscosity.
Which of the following statements describes the relationship between temperature and viscosity?
Shown below are the boiling points of some organic compounds.
What intermolecular force explains why ethanol has the highest boiling point?
Identify the compound that has a higher boiling point: methyl formate (HCOOCH3) or formyl chloride (HCOCl).
Methanol (CH3OH) has a boiling point of 64 °C while methylamine (CH3NH2) has a boiling point -6 °C. Which of the following explains why replacing the oxygen with a nitrogen lowers the boiling point?
Consider two pure liquids, the first one has a boiling point of –66°C and the other one has a boiling point of 38°C, both at 4 atm pressure. Identify if the following statement is correct, if not modify the statement to make it correct: The vapor pressure of both liquids at 38°C is 1 atm.
Consider the following compounds: CF4, CH4, CBr4, CI4, and CCl4. Arrange in order of increasing volatility and briefly explain your answer.
Consider the following diagrams:
Identify the diagram that represents the interaction between a polar liquid and a nonpolar surface?
Arrange the following compounds in order of decreasing surface tension: CH3CH2CH2CH3, CH3CH2CH2CH2OH, and CH3CH2CH2CH2Cl.
Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing boiling points: CBr4, CH4, CCl4, CF4.
Despite having the same molecular formula and molar mass, ethanol boils at 78 °C while dimethyl ether boils at -24 °C. Identify the type of intermolecular force responsible for the difference.
Why are the viscosities of liquid polymers (long molecules made up of repeating structural units), like polyethylene glycol, less temperature-dependent than that of water?
Consider the structures below:
Hexane
2,3-dimethylbutane
Identify which compound is expected to have a higher viscosity.
Identify which of the following substances will evaporate faster in identical conditions and amounts:
C6H6
C5H12OH
Which statement describes why liquid HF rises higher in a tube compared to benzene.
Which statement describes why HBr has a higher melting point than HCl but a lower melting point than HF?
HBr -88.5 °C
HCl -114.8 °C
HF -83.1 °C
Which statement describes the reason NH3 deviates from the trend of boiling points?
NH3 -33.34 °C
PH3 -87.7 °C
AsH3 -62.5 °C
SbH3 -17 °C
Identify the compound with the higher viscosity between each pair
i. CH3CH2OH, CH3OCH3
ii. CH3(CH2)5CH3 , CH3(CH2)7CH3
iii. H3C(CH2)2OH , HO(CH2)2OH
Acetaldehyde, CH3CHO, has a normal boiling point of 20.2 ºC.
Based on the figure below, identify whether Acetaldehyde or ethanol will have a higher vapor pressure.
Identify which of the following properties affect vapor pressure:
temperature, mass, density, volume, intermolecular forces
Which of the following properties has the following definition?
The ability of a liquid to flow upward in narrow spaces without the assistance of external forces
Identify the strongest intermolecular force present in each compound below:
a. CF4
b. CH2Br2
c. HOCH2OH
For each property below, Identify which compound would have the highest value for that property
a. molar heat of vaporization
b. melting point
c. vapor pressure
d. viscosity
Identify each of the following properties of liquids as it pertains to having either weak or strong intermolecular forces
i) low surface tension
ii) high viscosity
iii) high boiling point
iv) low vapor pressure
Arrange the following hydrocarbons in order of increasing boiling point.
Butane, Ethane, Hexane, Octane