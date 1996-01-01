Dipole Moment Practice Problems
The two molecules shown below have different arrangements of atoms but the same chemical formula. Which molecule has a larger dipole moment?
Which bond type (ionic, nonpolar covalent, covalent) match the following description? A metal transfers one or more electrons to a nonmetal atom.
Determine if P8, MgCl2, POCl3, NaF, CBr4, BrF, KCl, NH3 have polar, nonpolar covalent, or ionic bonds.
Which diagram correctly shows the direction of polarity for P—O and P—H using the ?+/?− notation?
In order of increasing ionic character of their bonds, sort the following compounds: SBr2, ScBr3, SrBr2, SiBr4
The molecule ozone, O3, will have a small dipole moment even if it is made up of the same atoms. Which of the following is a possible explanation?
Rank in decreasing magnitude of dipole moment and determine the direction of the bond dipoles: H2Se, H2O, and H2S.
The compound IBr has an experimental dipole moment of 0.70 D. Assuming that the bond length of IBr is the sum of the atomic radii, determine the partial charges on the atoms in IBr using the experimental dipole moment.
Identify what would happen to the dipole moment of HF if it is put under a great amount of pressure such that the bond lengths decrease significantly.
Consider the following nonmetals: C, O, Br, Se
Identify the pair among the given elements that would form the most polar bond.
Identify if the following bonds are polar and identify the more electronegative atom for the polar bonds:
i) S-O
ii) Cl-F
iii) N-F
iv) C-H
The NF3 molecule has an experimental dipole moment of 0.24 D, and the N-F bond length is 135 pm. Identify which atom is expected to have the partial negative charge in NF3.
Calculate the magnitude of the bond dipole of the S-H bonds using the following data. The S-H bond lengths in the Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) molecule are 134 pm and the H-S-H angle is 92.1°. The dipole moment of the ammonia molecule is 0.95 D.
Using the partial charges and the atomic radii, calculate the dipole moment of NaCl.
Refer to the following pairs of atoms:
a. Cl and F
b. S and O
c. K and Cl
d. N and Cl
Identify if the bond between each pair will be ionic or covalent. If the bond is covalent, identify the bond as polar or nonpolar.
Draw a Lewis dot structure for the ICl molecule. Also indicate the direction of the dipole using the arrow notation.
Determine if the following bonds are ionic, polar covalent, or nonpolar covalent.
P–F, Cs–Cl, O–O
Classify the bonds in the substances below as ionic, nonpolar covalent, or polar covalent.
a. I2
b. SO2
c. KF
d. NS2
e. S8
f. BCl3
The sulfur-oxygen double bonds in SO2 are both polar. The polarity arrows would point in which direction?
Which of the following describes atoms that will most likely form a nonpolar bond?