SI Units Practice Problems
Which of the following statements is true about derived SI unit and fundamental SI unit?
Using SI base units, derive a unit for concentration (c = amount of substance/volume).
Identify the property measured by each:
(a) 60 cm
(b)200 K
(c) 15 ms
(d) 250 g
(e) 5.4 kg/m3
In classical mechanics, kinetic energy is defined as the 1/2 mass times the square of speed. Derive a unit for energy starting with SI base units. Using SI prefixes, suggest a convenient unit for the kinetic energy of a car weighing 2500 pounds moving at 45 mi per hour and the kinetic energy of an electron moving at 35% of the speed of light (mass electron = 9.11×10–31 kg, speed of light = 3.00×108 m/s).
State whether the following is a measurement of length, area, volume, mass, density, time, or temperature
(a) 374.2 mg
(b) 77 K
(c) 100,000 km2
(d) 25 ps