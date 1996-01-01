Lattice Energy Practice Problems
Calculate the change in enthalpy when Na atoms lose an electron to Cl atoms and form Na+ and Cl– ions. Is the reaction favorable?
A two-dimensional portion of a KBr(s) lattice is shown below. Count the attractive interactions shown for the middle atom.
Choose the lattice energy arrangement that can be attributed to the variation in ionic radius
Compare the lattice energy between salts like KBr that have singly charged ions and salts like BaS that have doubly-charged ions
Magnesium has the ability to reduce some metal oxides. However, the reaction of Mg(s) with ZnO(s) is very endothermic and produces MgO(s) and Zn(s). Use lattice energy to explain why this reaction is endothermic.
The lattice enthalpy of sodium hydroxide is –887.0 kJ/mol and its hydration enthalpy is –931.5 kJ/mol. If a solution released 165.0 kJ of heat, how much sodium hydroxide was dissolved?
Calculate the enthalpies of hydration for rubidium nitrate and cesium nitrate. The lattice enthalpies are –662.0 kJ/mol and –648.0 kJ/mol, respectively. The solution enthalpies are 36.48 kJ/mol and 40.00 kJ/mol, respectively. Which of the two cations will be more strongly hydrated in solution? Explain.
Calculate the enthalpy of hydration for sodium hydroxide. Its lattice enthalpy is –887.0 kJ/mol and heat of solution is –44.51 kJ/mol.
Consider the lattice energy of the following Group 1A compounds:
Identify the ionic charges in the listed compounds.
The lattice energy of LiF is 1030 kJ/mol while that of KBr is 671 kJ/mol. Given that both LiF and KBr have the same rock salt structure and ionic charges, determine which compound have the greater ionic separation.
Given the first electron affinity of sulfur is 200 kJ/mol and the lattice energy of Na2S is -2304 kJ/mol.
S (g) + e- → S- (g) (EA = 200 kJ/mol)
2 Na+ (g) + S2- (g) → Na2S (ΔHlattice = -2304 kJ/mol)
What is the "second electron affinity" of sulfur?
S- (g) + e- → S2- (g)
Shown below are six ions: A, B, C, X, Y, Z, with their charges and relative ionic radii. Which 1:1 ion combination has the lowest lattice energy?
The lattice energy of NaI is 682 kJ/mol while that of NaCl is 788 kJ/mol. Estimate the lattice energies for NaBr.
Estimate the lattice energy for ScP based on the lattice energy of isoelectronic substances NaBr and SrO
lattice energy NaBr = 732 kJ/mol
lattice energy SrO = 3217 kJ/mol
What is the reason behind the less endothermic lattice energy of CaBr2 (-2176 kJ/mol) from MgCl2 (-2524 kJ/mol)?
Why is there a big difference between the lattice energy of MgO (3795 kJ/mol) and LiCl (834 kJ/mol)?
Given two unknown salts, AB and CD. The radius of A+ is equal to C2+ and the radius of B- is equal to D3-. Determine the lattice energy of CD if it was found that the lattice energy of AB is -456.0 kJ/mol
The following are the lattice energies of Group 1A compounds: LiH, 916 kJ/mol; NaH, 807 kJ/mol; KH, 711 kJ/mol; RbH, 686 kJ/mol; CsH, 648 kJ/mol.
CuH has a lattice energy of 828 kJ/mol. Identify the Group 1A element that is most similar in ionic radius to the Cu+ ion considering the trend in lattice enthalpies in the Group 1A compounds.
Consider LiH. Does breaking one mole of the solid into its ions require 916 kJ of energy or does it release 916 kJ of energy upon breaking up one mole of solid into its ions?
Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing magnitude of lattice energy.
CaO NaBr SrO
At 25°C, the solubilities of KCl and KF are approximately 355 g/L H2O and 1016 g/L H2O, respectively. Identify the compound with the larger lattice energy based on this information.
The lattice energy and heat of hydration for lithium hydroxide (LiOH) are –1021 kJ/mol and –1044.5 kJ/mol, respectively. Calculate the volume of the solution that can be heated to boiling by the heat evolved by the dissolution of 42.5 g of LiOH. Assuming the heat capacity of the solution is 4.20 J/g°C, its initial temperature is 27.0°C, its boiling point is 100.0°C, and its density is 1.05 g/mL.
MgO and CaS both adopt a similar crystal structure. The distance between cations and anions is the only distinction between the two. Estimate the Mg–O and the Ca–S distances. Use the following information: