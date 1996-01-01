Lattice Energy Practice Problems

Given the first electron affinity of sulfur is 200 kJ/mol and the lattice energy of Na 2 S is -2304 kJ/mol.

S (g) + e- → S- (g) (EA = 200 kJ/mol)

2 Na+ (g) + S2- (g) → Na 2 S (ΔH lattice = -2304 kJ/mol)

What is the "second electron affinity" of sulfur?

S- (g) + e- → S2- (g)