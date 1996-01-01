Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius Practice Problems
Which explains why atomic radius increases as you go down a group in the periodic table?
A portion of a two-dimensional cleavage of a KBr(s) lattice is shown below:
Which circle represents K?
Provide a possible explanation for why the atomic radii of Nb and Ta are almost the same even if they are on different periods in the periodic table.
Consider the trend of atomic radius in the periodic table shown below. Determine which of the following statements is correct.
Diamond is a mineral made up of carbon atoms arranged in a crystal structure known as diamond cubic. The molecular representation of diamond and the distance between each carbon are shown below. If the estimated atomic radius of the carbon atom is 76 pm, are the carbon atoms in a diamond held together by chemical bonds?
Which of the following measurements would help determine the bonding radius of an atom?
Based on the atomic radius trends of the periodic table, sort the following elements from largest to smallest size: Ar, At, Al.
YZ2 is a hypothetical molecule with linear geometry (Z-Y-Z = 180°).
What is the distance between the two Z atoms in the molecule if the bond length of Y-Y is 189 nm and Z-Z is 175 nm?
Based on the literature, radon has a bonding atomic radius of 1.50 Å and neon has 0.58 Å Which of the following statements is correct?
Given the atomic radius of the elements
Determine the atomic radius of Cs if the experimental bond length for Cs-Se is 4.18 Å
Calculate the atomic radius of nickel at 1453 °C if its distance with another nickel atom in a nickel metal is 0.124 nm.
Two elements having the atomic numbers 19 and 37 were found to have similar chemical properties. Identify the atomic number of the next heavier element that would also exhibit similar properties using their electron configurations.
Identify which of the following elements is expected to have the smallest atomic radius: K, Ca, Ga, Ge, As
Identify which pair is expected to be closest in size of atomic radius.
i. O and Cl
ii. O and P
iii. O and S
Arrange the following elements in descending order based on their atomic radii:
K, Pb, Br, Sn, and P