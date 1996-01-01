Complete Ionic Equations Practice Problems

A redox titration of 150.0 mL of 0.110 M CrSO4 with 0.110 M KMnO 4 was performed at 25 °C with its pH being maintained at 2.50 using a suitable buffer. One half of an electrochemical cell is made up of the solution in contact with a platinum electrode. The other half-cell is a standard hydrogen electrode. The two half-cells are joined by a wire and a salt bridge, and the cell potential is measured with a voltmeter to track the titration's progress. If the expected products are Cr3+ and Mn2+, what is the net ionic equation for the titration reaction?