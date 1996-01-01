Complete Ionic Equations Practice Problems
A redox titration of 150.0 mL of 0.110 M CrSO4 with 0.110 M KMnO4 was performed at 25 °C with its pH being maintained at 2.50 using a suitable buffer. One half of an electrochemical cell is made up of the solution in contact with a platinum electrode. The other half-cell is a standard hydrogen electrode. The two half-cells are joined by a wire and a salt bridge, and the cell potential is measured with a voltmeter to track the titration's progress. If the expected products are Cr3+ and Mn2+, what is the net ionic equation for the titration reaction?
For the following reaction, what is the balanced net ionic equation? Note: HNO3 is a strong acid.
HNO3(aq) + KOH(aq) →
Predict whether mixing the aqueous solutions of the following substances will result in a precipitation reaction. Write the net ionic reaction for those that produce a precipitate.
FeBr2 + K2S →
Predict whether mixing the aqueous solutions of the following substances will result in a precipitation reaction. Write the net ionic reaction for those that produce a precipitate. KOH + HBrO4 →
What is the net ionic equation when 15 mL of 0.75 M sodium sulfate react with 15 mL of 0.75 M copper acetate?
Determine the net ionic equation for the reaction between potassium cyanide and perchloric acid.
What is the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction between aqueous AgOH and HF?
(a) What is the balanced net ionic equation for NH4Br (aq) + AgNO3 (aq) →
(b) What are the spectator ions?
(a) What is the balanced net ionic equation for Sr(OH)2 + CoCl3 →
(b) What are the spectator ions?
For the reaction of chloric acid with potassium hydroxide, provide the balanced molecular and net ionic equations.
An aqueous solution of a mixture of salts is suspected to have one or more of these cations: NH4+, Ba2+, and Fe2+. The addition of sodium chloride to the solution does not result in any precipitate. A white precipitate is formed when sodium sulfate is added to the solution. The precipitate is filtered off and sodium carbonate is added to the obtained filtrate. Addition of sodium carbonate to the filtrate results in the formation of a greenish-brown precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the two observed precipitation reactions.
For the reaction HCHO2(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) → NaCHO2(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l), provide the balanced complete and net ionic equations.
For the reaction HBr(aq) + NaOH(aq) → NaBr(aq)+ H2O(l), provide the balanced complete and net ionic equations.
Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the precipitation reaction that takes place between aqueous barium chloride and aqueous sodium sulfate.
Which statement below best describes net ionic equations?
a) obtained when the ions forming the solids are removed from complete ionic equation
b) lists all the ions present in the solution
c) all substances are shown except for spectator ions; substances as compounds, no ions
d) all substances are shown except for spectator ions; substances as ions if soluble and compounds if insoluble
Complete and balance the following molecular equation. Then provide a balanced net ionic equation, including phases.
Pb(C2H3O2)2 (aq) + NH4Br (aq) →
When the contents of two beakers are mixed together, identify the spectator ions in the reaction that occurs. Make sure to write balanced molecular and net ionic equations.
Beaker 1: silver ion and nitrate ion
Beaker 2: potassium ion and iodide ion
Aqueous solutions of lithium sulfide and copper (II) nitrate are mixed. Give the complete ionic equation for this reaction (if any).
Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction when aqueous nitrous acid and aqueous potassium hydroxide are mixed.
Identify the ions that remain unreacted after solutions of silver nitrate and sodium chloride are mixed.
What is the balanced complete ionic equation for the acid-base reaction of C6H5COOH and LiOH? What is its net ionic equation?
Precipitation with chloride ions can remove silver ions from a solution. Consider a solution that has silver acetate in it. Aqueous silver acetate reacts with aqueous potassium chloride to produce solid silver chloride and aqueous potassium acetate, write the complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction.