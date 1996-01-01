Thermochemical Equations Practice Problems

A certain fuel mixture is made up of the following gases in percent by volume: 30.6% propane (C 3 H 8 ), 52.3% butane (C 4 H 10 ), and the rest pentane (C 5 H 12 ). The mixture is stored at 298 K and 745 mmHg in a 2.50 L gas tank. When the fuel mixture is subjected to complete combustion, calculate the total heat that is emitted. Note that water vapor is produced in the combustion reaction.

ΔH° f (kJ/mol)

C 3 H 8 (g) –103.85

C 4 H 10 (g) –125.7

C 5 H 12 (g) –146.9

O 2 (g) 0

CO 2 (g) –393.5

H 2 O(g) –241.8