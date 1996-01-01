Constant-Pressure Calorimetry Practice Problems

The heat change when an ionic compound dissolves in water was measured using a calorimeter. The mass of the contents of the calorimeter was 51.23 g and the change in temperature was 3.11 °C.

a) Calculate the heat change of the contents, given that its specific heat is 4.20 J/(g °C).

b) Calculate the heat change of the calorimeter, given that its specific heat is 7.9 J/°C.

c) Calculate the heat change for the dissolution process.