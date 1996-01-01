Constant-Pressure Calorimetry Practice Problems
An empty 3.50-L steel container was filled with a mixture consisting of 1.20 atm of C3H8 and 7.20 atm of O2 at 350 °C. According to the equation C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH° = –2220 kJ, the C3H8 was combusted using a spark. Given that the mass of the steel container is 15.700 kg, the average molar heat capacity of the mixture is 14.5 J/(mol·°C) and the heat capacity of steel is 0.449 J/(g·°C), determine the final temperature inside the container after the combustion.
There are three dissociable hydrogens in phosphoric acid. A mixture of 4.50 mL 0.68 M phosphoric acid and 57.0 mL of 0.53 M KOH has an initial temperature of 25.0 °C. When the acid was neutralized, the final temperature of the mixture was 28.2 °C. The total mass of the mixture is 57.1 g and it has a specific heat of 4.0 J/(g·°C). What is the enthalpy change for the reaction of 1.00 mol of phosphoric acid in kJ if there is no heat transfer to the surroundings? Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
In a calorimeter with 200.0 g of water at 25.7 °C is 140 g of chromium metal placed at 73.0 °C. At a final temperature of 29.0 °C, the system achieves equilibrium. If the specific heat of water is 4.18 J/g·°C, what is the specific heat of the chromium metal in J/g·°C?
The temperature increases from 24.9 °C to 43.6 °C when 1.25 g of calcium metal is allowed to react with 150 mL of 5.50 M aqueous HBr. If the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 769 J/°C, the specific heat of the final solution is 4.18 J/g·°C and the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL, what is the ΔH in kilojoules for the reaction?
The complete combustion of a hydrocarbon produced 17.2 g of CO2 and 2.45 g of H2O. The heat given off was 463 kJ. Determine the mass of the substance combusted.
A 1.00 kg block of nickel metal was heated to 98.0 °C. It was dropped in a coffee cup calorimeter containing 350.0 g of water at 25.8 °C. The temperature inside the cup became 41.3 °C. If the heat loss from the metal was all absorbed by the water, what would be the final temperature of the system?
A 1.00 g block of copper metal was heated to 95.0 °C. It was dropped in a coffee cup calorimeter containing 250.0 g of water at 24.5 °C. The temperature inside the cup changed to 34.9 °C after 1 hour. What is the heat released by the copper block? (specific heat copper = 0.385 J/g•°C)
Determine the heat released in the reaction if 9.78 g of rubidium hydroxide dissolved in 500.0 g of water with a temperature change of 25.0 °C to 78.0 °C.
The heat change when an ionic compound dissolves in water was measured using a calorimeter. The mass of the contents of the calorimeter was 51.23 g and the change in temperature was 3.11 °C.
a) Calculate the heat change of the contents, given that its specific heat is 4.20 J/(g °C).
b) Calculate the heat change of the calorimeter, given that its specific heat is 7.9 J/°C.
c) Calculate the heat change for the dissolution process.
The heat of dissolution is the heat evolved or absorbed when a solid dissolves in water, and can be determined using a coffee cup calorimeter.
A student finds that when 5.00 g of CuSO4(s) is dissolved in 120 g of water, the temperature of the solution increases from 23 to 28.9 °C. In a separate experiment, the heat capacity of the calorimeter was determined to be 1.65 J/°C. Calculate the heat of dissolution of CuSO4(s) in kJ/mol based on these findings. Assume the specific heat of the solution is equal to the specific heat of water.