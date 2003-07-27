Dimensional Analysis Practice Problems
The concentration of dissolved iron in the Pacific Ocean is 2.0 × 10–9 g/mL. If the volume of the Pacific Ocean is estimated to be 7.14 × 1020 L, calculate the mass (in g) of dissolved iron.
Diabetes is usually tested by measure fasting blood glucose levels. A person was found to have a fasting blood glucose level of 120 mg/dL. Calculate the fasting blood glucose, in grams, of this person if the total blood volume of a person is 5.7 L.
A moderate overdose of the medication Betaxolol, which is used to control high blood pressure, can be lethal, so its administration must be carefully monitored. Drug dosages are specified in terms of mg/kg body weight to accommodate for patient variations. A kid and an adult have quite different body weights, but they both take the same amount of medication per kilogram of body weight. What amount of milligrams of Betaxolol should a patient weighing 77.9 lb take at a dose of 12.0 mg/kg body weight?
A hypothetical measurement termed "svift" (1 svift = 14 m3/min) is used to measure water currents. If a freshwater river (density = 1.008 g/mL) has a flow of 9.8 svift, what mass of freshwater flows past a given point in 18 hours?
A hypothetical measurement termed "svift" (1 svift = 14 m3/min) is used to measure water currents. If a freshwater river has a flow of 9.8 svift, how long does it take a megaliter of freshwater (ML; 1 ML = 1×106 L) to pass a specific point?
A bag of candy has a serving size of 50 pieces (45g), 235 g Calories per serving, and 15 Total fat per serving. How many candies are in a 28-ounce bag?
If one whole lemon has 53 mg of vitamin C and a 6 oz cup of orange juice has 85 mg of vitamin C, vitamin C from 3.5 cups of orange juice is equal to how many lemons?
If we express a cat's height in finger measurements rather than feet (1 foot = 2.67 finger), what is the volume in cubic inches of a 3 × 2.8 × 1.2 fingers rectangular prism?
The tip of a pen has a diameter of 5 mm. If this represents a nucleus, what is the diameter of an entire atom in cm?
If we express a cat's height in finger measurements rather than feet (1 foot = 2.67 finger), what is the height in inches of a 3.5 finger cat?
A fuel tanker truck has a capacity of 3.5×103 gallons. What is the complete cargo of fuel in the truck worth if the retail price of gasoline is $4.75 per gallon?
A "blink" can be used as an alternative unit for time rather than a second. If 1 blink is equal to 0.25 seconds, what is the speed of a train traveling at 300 km/h in yd/blink?
The emission rate for methane is 297 kg per hr. Express this limit as lb per min with the appropriate number of significant figures
If there are exactly 100 hectares in 1 square kilometer, determine the number of square inch in a hectare.
Polystyrene, a plastic used for packing peanuts, bottles, and disposable utensils, has a density of 61.18 lb/ft3. Convert this density to g/cm3.
A zinc wire with 1.27 mm radius weighs 17.0 kg. Calculate the overall resistance of the wire if it has a resistance of 1.039 ohm per km.
A nickel has a thickness of around 1.95 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of nickel on top of each other on the Earth's surface, calculate the height of the stack (in km)?
Sunlight has a power density of 2.0 kW/m2 in a sunny location. This can be converted by photovoltaic solar cells into electricity with 23% efficiency. Calculate the square meter of solar cells needed to meet the energy requirement of a typical home that uses 467 kWh of electricity per month. (Assume that electricity can be generated from the sunlight for 7.5 hours per day)
A 450,000 km2 dam provides 72% of water to a nearby town. The town uses 15 billion gallons of water per day. How much annual rainfall will be needed to replace the water in the dam if 3.3% of the rainfall falls in the dam?
A sample of coal contains 78% carbon and 18% nitrogen. How many tons of carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide will be produced if 3,039,934 tons of coal were completely burned?
Oxygen saturation (SpO2) is the measure of how much oxygenated hemoglobin is present in the blood relative to the total hemoglobin. For a healthy individual, the oxygen saturation must remain at least 94% at all times. An average human body contains 5.0 L of blood while there is 13.2 to 16.6 g/dL hemoglobin in the blood (male). Using an average of 14.9 g/dL hemoglobin in the blood and that 1 g of hemoglobin carries 1.39 mL oxygen, calculate the volume of oxygen (in mL) present in the blood.
A long course swimming pool for the Olympic games is exactly 2500 m3 in volume. Assuming the swimming pool is filled to the brim, calculate the volume of water in the swimming pool (in cubit feet).
Earth has a radius of 6378 km around the equator. Assuming earth as a perfect sphere, calculate the volume of earth in cubic feet.
The oil tanker Tasman Spirit was carrying about 28000 register tons of crude oil when it ran aground at Clifton Beach in Karachi, Pakistan on July 27, 2003. The ship spilled about 11200 register tons of crude oil into the Arabian Sea. Convert this volume to cubic meters.
The average price of maple syrup in the United States is $31/gal. Convert this price to €/L. Take $1 = €0.846.
The bag used to store the blood donated by an individual is approximately 1 pint in volume. Convert this into liters.
Aspirin, chemically acetylsalicylic acid, was synthesized for the first time in 1853 by Charles Frédéric Gerhardt. It is one of the first drugs to come into commercial production and is still used widely today to treat a number of health problems. The global production of aspirin is around 40000 tonnes per year. Convert this mass to ounces.
Dioxin, C4H4O2, is an extremely poisonous substance. It has a lethal dose (LD50) of as low as 0.6 μg/kg of body weight. Dioxin and its derivatives are commonly produced when municipal waste containing plastics is burnt. How much dioxin (in mg units) will be produced when 1 metric ton of solid waste containing 12% by weight of different plastics is burnt? Assume that the yield of dioxin production is 35% and 1 g of plastic produces 8 μg of dioxin when burnt.
Valproic acid is a drug used to treat epileptic seizures and manic episodes in bipolar disorder. The usual adult dosage of valproic acid is 15 mg/kg of body weight. Determine the dose of valproic acid (in mg units) for a 200 lb individual.
At its farthest, the Earth is 152.1 million km away from the Sun. Convert this distance to yards.
How many cesium atoms are needed to line up with one another to form a square grid on a 1.00 mm by 1.00 mm square surface if the diameter of a cesium atom is 0.267 nm?
Loam soil is used to cover a 6.7 yd by 2.3 yd by 1.0 yd garden box. How many sacks of loam soil are needed if one sack can contain 145 kg of loam soil?
Calculate the number of silicon atoms needed to create a 7.0 µm line if the radius of a silicon atom is 210 pm
A container full of candies weighs 1.78 kg. Six random candies weigh 2.45 g, 2.43 g, 2.33 g, 2.23 g, 2.18 g, and 2.17 g. How many candies are inside the container if the empty container weighs 690 g?
How many 6.7 nm silicon quantum dots are needed to create one 12 nm dot? If the density of silicon is 2.33 g/mL, how many formula units of silicon are left over?
How many dimes (1.35 mm thick) are needed to be put on top of each other to have a height equivalent to a 2-story building (20 feet tall)?
A mole of quarters is distributed among Canada's population (36,991,981 people). Calculate the amount each person would receive.
Deionized water is sold in four 55 gallon drums at a price of $1,559.96. Calculate the price of deionized water per liter.
A vehicle runs 367 km on a full tank. How many full tanks does it need to reach 789 mi?
A Philippine 5-peso coin has a mass of 7.40 g. A stack of 5-peso coins has a total mass of 4.144 kg. Calculate the total value of this stack of coins.
The approximate price of salmon in the US is $2.68/lb. Convert this price to euros per kg. Take $1 = €0.846. (2021 average according to IRS)
Determine the amount of time (in minutes) it takes for light from the Sun to reach Earth. At its farthest, the Earth is 152.1 million km away from the Sun.
In the United States, an individual is considered impaired to drive if their blood alcohol level (BAL) is above 80 mg per 100 mL of blood. If an average human body contains 5.0 L of blood, how much alcohol (in g units) in total is contained in the impaired individual's body?
Determine the amount of time (in seconds) it takes a signal from Jupiter to reach Earth. At its farthest, Jupiter is 968 million km away from Earth.
Tea is made from the tea plant (Camellia sinensis). A 50 g sample of tea plant leaves contains 200 mg of caffeine. Calculate the mass (in kg units) of tea plant leaves required to produce 85 g of caffeine.
The closest recorded distance between Earth and Mars is 56 × 106 km. If a golden eagle can travel to Mars at its top speed of 322 km/hr, calculate the time (in years) it would take the golden eagle.
A new porous material has a density of 0.15 g/cm3 and a surface area of 1100 m2/gram. Determine the surface area of 5.0 mg of this porous material.
At atmospheric pressure and -2°C, there are 7.89x1021 atoms per liter of gaseous helium atoms. Helium has a radius of 140 pm. Determine the fraction of space occupied by the helium atoms.
The daily recommended intake of calcium for an average adult is 1,000 mg. There is 125 mg of calcium in 100 grams of milk. If a 150 g smoothie contains 75 grams of milk, how many grams of smoothie should an adult consume to meet the daily recommended intake?
Nickel coins have a thickness of 0.0767 in. What is the amount in dollars of a 7.89x1023 yard pile of nickel coins? If this amount was evenly given to 3.2 trillion people, what is the amount each person will get? Will each person be a millionaire, billionaire, or trillionare?
The cost of 38.0 oz of fuel in Korea is ₩1,675. Calculate the cost of 1 dm3 of fuel in Japan if the conversion rate is 1 Japanese yen (¥) to 9.80 Korean Won (₩).
Given the following unit of time conversions: 60 s = 1 min, 60 min = 1 hr, 24 hr = 1 day, 7 days = 1 week, calculate the number of seconds in a week. Give your answer with the correct number of significant figures.
Calculate the speed in mi/hr for the following freestyle swimming world records.
100-m freestyle: 46.1 s
100-yd freestyle: 44.8 s.
Consider three significant figures for 100 m and 100 yd in the calculations
The total United States land area is 3.12 million square miles and 539 million acres of it is covered by forests. Calculate the forest area in mi2 and its percentage relative to the total area. (1 acre = 43,560 ft2, 1 mi = 5280 ft).
Determine the corresponding English Units from the Metric Units or vice versa
a. 23 dm = _ rod
b. 12 mi = _ hm
c. 9891 mg = _ oz
d. 328 dam = _ mi
A motorcycle gas tank has a volume of 1024 oz. With the amount of gasoline that fits the tank, calculate the distance in yards a motorcycle can travel if its mileage rating is 253 km/L.
A helium atom has a diameter of 260 pm. If a row consists of 6.02x1023 helium atoms, what is its length in meters?
A basketball ball has a diameter of 9.43 inches. If a row consists of 6.02x1023 basketball balls, what is its length in meters?
Solar power is produced from sunlight striking Earth. It strikes the Earth, which is approximately 186,000,000 square miles, at a rate of 1.447 kW per square meter. Solar energy collectors can convert 10% of it into useful power. If humans use a total of 17 TW (terawatts), what percentage of Earth should be covered with solar energy collectors to provide sufficient power?
The recommended acetaminophen suspension dosage for infants is 14 mg/kg body weight. If an acetaminophen suspension contains 70 mg/0.67 mL, how much should be given to a 12 lb infant? (Assume two significant figures)
Calculate the amount of wine in liters that can be held in a wine barrel with a capacity of 28.7 gals. (1 gal = 4 qt = 3.7854 L)
The English system uses troy weights to measure precious metals and gems. Calculate the equivalence of one troy pound in kilograms and in pounds.
24 grains = 1 pennyweight (exact)
20 pennyweight = 1 troy ounce (exact)
12 troy ounces = 1 troy pound (exact)
1 grain = 0.0648 gram
1 carat = 0.200 gram
The nitrogen level in an urban apartment is 521 µg/m3. Calculate the mass of nitrogen gas in grams if the urban apartment is 10.2 ft x 9.8 ft x 21.5 ft in dimension.
The earth revolves at the speed of 30.012 km/s around the Sun. If the earth is approximately 256,000 mi away from the sun, how fast does it revolve in miles per hour?
A 90 ft by 72 ft ceiling is to be covered by gold leaf. A gold leaf is an extremely thin sheet of hammered gold that is seven-millionths of an inch thick. If gold costs $995 per troy ounce (1 troy ounce = 31.1034768 g), how much will it cost to cover the ceiling with gold leaf? Note that the density of gold is 19.32 g/cm3
A runner can run 8.9 miles per hour. If she wants to run 50.0 km, how long should she run?
A rectangular-shaped canvas is used for painting. It has a length of 32 inches and a width of 28 inches. Calculate the area of the painting in cm. Recall that 1 inch = 2.54 cm.
The rate of atmospheric pressure change with altitude on a particular planet was measured to be 0.0428 kPa•km–1. Determine the value of this rate in kJ•m—4.
Given that the rate of atmospheric pressure change with altitude on a particular planet is 0.0614 kPa•km–1, what is the value of this rate in J•cm–4?
The diameter of the bromine (Br) atom is 188 pm. Calculate the volume fraction of its nucleus in the atom, assuming that the diameter of the nucleus is 0.0100 pm.
Determine the volume of water in gal that can be stored in a tank with a capacity of 3,000 L.
A particle travels at a speed of 68.2 miles per hour. Determine its velocity in meters per second.
What is the gas mileage of a vehicle in kilometers per liter that is able to travel 55.3 miles on 3.58 gal of gasoline?
A laboratory disinfectant usually contains 70.0% v/v ethanol. The fermentation of 1.00 kg glucose, C6H12O6, in optimum conditions, can produce 0.511 kg ethanol. If the density of ethanol is 0.7893 kg/L, how many liters of disinfectant is produced if glucose fermented weighs 5.00 lb? Round answer to three significant figures.
A motorcyclist travels at a speed of 96 mi per hour. How long will it take for him to travel 344 km.
The average caffeine intake for adults is 400 mg of caffeine per day. If a specific brand of coffee contains 25.0% caffeine by mass, what amount of coffee in grams contains the average caffeine intake for adults?
The fuel consumption rate of a vehicle is 0.250 L/km. Calculate how many miles the vehicle can travel on 5.00 gallons of gasoline.