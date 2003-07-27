Dimensional Analysis Practice Problems

A moderate overdose of the medication Betaxolol, which is used to control high blood pressure, can be lethal, so its administration must be carefully monitored. Drug dosages are specified in terms of mg/kg body weight to accommodate for patient variations. A kid and an adult have quite different body weights, but they both take the same amount of medication per kilogram of body weight. What amount of milligrams of Betaxolol should a patient weighing 77.9 lb take at a dose of 12.0 mg/kg body weight?