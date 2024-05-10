Oxyacids Practice Problems
Identify the acid with the stronger conjugate base from the following pair: HNO2 or HNO3.
Consider an oxyacid with the formula HXO4. How does the acidity change with increasing electronegativity of X?
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case of a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
A) HI is the weakest halogen acid because I has the lowest electronegativity among all halogens.
B) The strength of a binary acid increases with the H-A bond length.
C) For oxyacids with similar structures, the acidic strength increases with the electronegativity of the central atom.
Identify the following statements as correct or incorrect. In case a statement is incorrect, correct the statement.
A) HCl is a stronger acid than HBr because of the higher electronegativity of the chlorine atom.
B) The strength of binary acids increases from top to down in a group.
C) The strength of oxyacids decreases with the number of oxygen atoms around the central atom.
Classify HClO4 as either weak or strong acid. If it is weak, write the Ka expression.