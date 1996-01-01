The Atom Practice Problems
Identify if the statement below is true:
There are 6 protons and 6 neutrons in the nucleus of a carbon-12 atom that are held by strong intermolecular forces.
Identify the following information about the carbon atom:
A) symbol
B) atomic number
C) number of protons and electrons
D) highest and lowest possible oxidation states
E) molar mass
Determine whether the following statement is true or false.
Based on J.J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments, a cathode ray is deflected towards a positively charged plate since it is composed of negatively charged particles.
Determine whether the following statement is true or false.
According to J.J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments, a cathode ray consists of a stream of positively charged particles called protons.
What experiment revealed that atoms possess electrons, negatively charged particles, in their structure?
True or False. Based on J.J. Thomson's cathode-ray tube experiments, the charge-to-mass ratio of the electron is calculated by measuring the deflection of the cathode-ray beam by electric fields of known strength.
Which of the following factor influenced the amount of cathode ray deflected in Thomson's experiment?
A particle is projected between two electrically charged plates as shown below. A beta ray is also shown in comparison. Is the particle an electron?
List down the charged particles involved in (A) Thomson's cathode-ray tube and (B) Mass Spectrometer
Determine the sign of the electrical charge on the particle that moves between two electrically charged particles shown below.