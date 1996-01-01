Electron Geometry Practice Problems
Which of the following explains the difference in electron distribution in a π bond and a σ bond?
Determine the number of electron groups around each central atom for each of the following geometry.
(i) Trigonal pyramidal
(ii) Seesaw
(iii) Square planar
(iv) T-shaped
(v) Linear
(vi) Trigonal planar
What is the difference between trigonal bipyramidal and Seesaw based on molecular geometry?
Determine the compound with an expanded octet surrounding its central atom from the following
Assuming the B atoms are halogens, what group does A in the given molecule belong to in the periodic table?
a. What is the electron-domain geometry around Se in SeCl2?
b. What is the electron-domain geometry around Se in SeCl4?
c. What is the electron-domain geometry around Se in SeCl6?
ICl4+, BCl4-, NCl4+, and AlCl4- are XCl4 ions. Which has a trigonal bipyramidal electron-domain geometry?
AB2 is a molecule with linear geometry. How many nonbonding domains are attached to the central atom A?
Determine the number of electron domains around the central atom of a molecule with a tetrahedral geometry
Consider a generic molecule with the formula AX5. Identify the total number of electron groups on the central atom given that the molecular geometry is square pyramidal.
Determine the electron group geometry for the bromine pentafluoride (BrF5) molecule.
Draw a Lewis dot structure for the water molecule with bonding and non-bonding electrons shown.
Determine the electronic geometry of the following molecules: H2O, ICl3 and AlCl3
How many electron groups are around the central selenium atom in the selenate (SeO42-) anion? Which shape best describes the arrangement of electron groups around the central atom?