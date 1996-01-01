Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements Practice Problems
What is the volume of the liquid inside the graduated cylinder in (a)? What is the height of the vial in (b)? Provide the correct number of significant in each measurement.
Give the temperature on the following thermometer and provide the correct number of significant figures.
A graduated pipette is shown in the figure below. Can it afford to measure 15.2 mL of sample accurately?
A vehicle's speedometer is shown below. What is its reading in km/hr and mi/hr? How many significant figures should the reading have?
Give the reading of the following laboratory glassware with the right number of significant figures. Note: Digital balances display mass to the correct number of significant figures.
Give the reading of the following laboratory glassware with the right number of significant figures. Note: Make sure to read the volume (mL) of the liquid from the bottom of the curve
True or False: The certainty of a measurement can be determined through the number of significant figures.
Why is it necessary to use the correct number of significant figures when reading and recording measurements?
How should a measurement be reported with the correct number of significant figures?
What is the correct measurement reading with the appropriate number of significant figures shown in the following figure?
Which instrument among the given options provides the highest level of precision in measurement?