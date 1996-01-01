Gas Evolution Equations Practice Problems
When sodium hydride is dissolved in water, sodium hydroxide and hydrogen gas are formed. Give the balanced chemical reaction for the reaction.
Give the balanced chemical reaction when carbon monoxide undergoes photoionization.
The reaction between aqueous hydrogen fluoride and aqueous strontium sulfite produces a gas. Write the balanced equation for this gas-evolution reaction
HF (aq) + SrSO3 (aq) →
The reaction between aqueous ammonium bromide and aqueous rubidium hydroxide produces a gas. Write the balanced equation for this gas-evolution reaction
NH4Br (aq) + RbOH (aq) →
Identify a gas formed and make sure to write a balanced chemical equation showing all the phases for the following:
Solid barium carbonate reacts with aqueous solution of nitric acid