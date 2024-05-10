23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Oxide Reactions Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Slaked lime (Ca(OH)2), is a commonly used flocculant. How can you prepare Ca(OH)2 from calcium metal?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four grams of elemental sulfur was burned in an excess of oxygen. The product was dissolved in enough water to yield a 500.0 mL solution. Write the balanced chemical equation for this combustion process.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
SnO is an amphoteric oxide. Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of SnO with hydrochloric acid.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Indium (III) oxide (In2O3) is an amphoteric oxide. Write the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction between In2O3 and aqueous H2SO4.