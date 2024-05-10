Third Law of Thermodynamics Practice Problems
For a given process, the number of microstates increased. How is this related to ΔSsys?
There are two boxes containing five balls each. The balls are labeled from 1 to 5. One ball is drawn from each box. How many ways can the drawn balls get a sum of 4? Determine the most probable total.
Four boxes (1, 2, 3, and 4) of equal volume are distributed with ideal gas molecules. In how many ways can the following states be attained? Determine the entropy for each state using Boltzmann's equation.
(i) 3 molecules in box 1
(ii) 3 molecules randomly distributed among boxes 1, 2, 3, and 4
Specify whether each claim is true or false.
(a) At a given temperature, SO3(g) and Kr(g) will have the same number of microstates because they have almost the same molar mass.
(b) Heating a gas like SO2(g) will not affect the degrees of translational, rotational, and vibrational motions.
(c) The absolute values of enthalpy and entropy can be both determined.
If the state of the system consisting of three standard playing dice is determined by the sum of the values displayed on the top faces of the three dice, what is the system's absolute entropy?
The entropy of a system decreases as it goes to state B from state A. Will its number of microstates increase or decrease?
A law of thermodynamics states that "The entropy of a perfect crystalline solid is zero when the temperature is equal to absolute zero (0 K)." This is law is the
There are two possible ways to roll a 3 using two dice each numbered 1-6. Therefore, there are two microstates for the outcome of 3 (a specific microstate). Determine the number of possible ways to roll a 4. Calculate the entropy associated with an outcome of 4. (KB = 1.38×10–23)