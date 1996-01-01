9. Quantum Mechanics
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether it is the electron or proton that changes its spin when a 600 MHz photon is absorbed on a hydrogen atom in an NMR experiment.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statement is correct?
a. The shape of the orbital is determined by the quantum number ml.
b. The spin of the electron of an orbital is determined by the quantum number ms.
c. The orientation in space of the orbital is determined by the quantum number l.
d. The size of the orbital is determined by the principal quantum number n.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following properties is primarily determined by the principal quantum number?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What specific characteristic of an electron's orbital does the magnetic quantum number determine?