Bohr Equation Practice Problems

The Bohr model of atomic structure is described by the following equation

where Z is the charge on the nucleus, a 0 is the Bohr radius, r is the radius of the orbit, and n is a positive integer similar to the principal quantum number. Based on this model, electrons are bound to orbit a nucleus at specific distances. Bohr concluded that the energy level E of an electron in a certain orbit is

where e is the electron's charge.

Illustrate the energy difference between any two energy levels by creating your own equation and comparing it to the Balmer-Rydberg equation.