Partial Pressure Practice Problems
0.672 g of SO2 and 1.28 g of Ar at 289 K are both present in an 25.00-L flask. In mmHg, what is the partial pressure of Ar?
Three bulbs containing 3 gasses at varying pressures are connected by stopcocks in the apparatus displayed. What happens to the system's pressure when the stopcocks are opened? Assume that the temperature stays constant and that the lines connecting the bulbs have a volume of zero.
The air pressure on top of the world's tallest mountain is 253 mmHg. If the mole fraction of nitrogen gas in air is 0.7808, what is its partial pressure in mmHg at the summit of the mountain?
Acid rain is primarily caused by SO2 and NO2 released into the air. The mole ratios of the gases are usually XSO2 = 0.700 and XNO2 = 0.300. In a 11.68 g sample of the mixture with a volume of 17.83 L and a temperature of 23.00 °C, what is the partial pressure of each component?
67.5% SO2 and 32.5% CO2 make up a special gas chamber. At 839 atm total pressure, what is each gas's partial pressure in atmospheres?
A gas mixture consisting of argon, carbon dioxide, and helium is used for MIG welding. The total pressure of a tank of the gas mixture is 475 atm, and the partial pressure of argon is 309 atm. What is the percentage of argon in the tank by volume?
Consider a closed vessel filled with He and Ar. If oxygen gas is added to the same vessel at the same temperature, what happens to the partial pressure He.
The illustration below shows four vessels containing mixtures of gases:
Assuming that they are all at the same temperature, rank the samples in order of increasing total pressure.
At 15 °C, 0.76 g Ar gas and 0.59 g Ne gas are mixed in a 2.3 L container. What are the partial pressure and mole fraction of each gas in the mixture?
Calculate the mole percent of O2 in the air which is 6.0% by volume at 1 atm and 30°C.
Consider the reaction below:
CO(g) + H2O(g) ↔ CO2(g) + H2(g)
An equilibrium mixture of 38.9 g CO, 25.0 g H2O, 26.9 g CO2, and 1.23 g H2 is kept in a 2.00 L container at 1260 K. Calculate the total pressure of the mixture.
Calculate the molarity of O2 in the air which is 6.0% by volume at 1.0 atm and 30°C.
Calculate the partial pressure of NO and Kr in air at 1.23 bar if their mole fractions are 5.00 x10-7 and 1.14x10-6 respectively.
Consider the following scenario. A warehouse had a carbon monoxide leak and it was measured that the concentration of CO in the warehouse is 115 ppm. Calculate the partial pressure of CO in the warehouse if the atmospheric pressure is 0.950 atm.
A 15.0 L gas canister containing xenon gas at 800 torr and 60 °C is added with 10.5 g of solid iodine. Assuming that all iodine sublimes to a gas, calculate the partial pressure of iodine gas and the total pressure inside the canister.
The experimental setup depicted in the following diagram shows two gas cylinders of equal volume connected to each other with an empty tube and a stopcock. Which gas will have a greater partial pressure after the stopcock is opened and the gases are allowed to mix?
A 4.50 L cylinder contains 4.67 g hydrogen cyanide (HCN) gas at 35 °C. The gas cylinder is emptied into a 7.65 L cylinder at 27 °C which already contains 5.54 g of nitrogen (N2) gas. Calculate the partial pressure of hydrogen cyanide in the 7.65 L cylinder.
A 9.00 L gas canister contains a mixture of neon and xenon at 28 °C. The partial pressures of the two gases are 0.450 atm and 0.250 atm, respectively. A 7.50 mL sample of methanol (CH3OH, d = 0.792 g/mL) is introduced into the canister and the temperature is held constant until all methanol evaporates. What is the total pressure in the canister?
A gas mixture with a total pressure of 1982 torr contains 45.8% He, 27.4% Ne, 16.7% Ar, and 10.1% Kr. What is the partial pressure of Kr?
The total pressure of an unknown gas and water in a closed container is 708.3 torr at 150 °C. Determine the partial pressure of the unknown gas after condensing water at 6°C if their mol ratio was 4:3. (Assume that volume is constant)
The pressure of a gas mixture is 8.923 Pa. If the mole fraction for xenon gas in the mixture is 0.38, what is its partial pressure?
A sample of neon and oxygen gas (O2) is mixed in a closed container. The mass and partial pressure of the oxygen sample are 7.56 g and 3.59 Pa, respectively. Determine the mass of the neon sample if its partial pressure is 8.92 Pa
A fluorescent tube light with a length of 4.00 ft and a diameter of 1.5 inches contains mercury vapor and argon. A specific fluorescent bulb contains 0.263% mercury and has total pressure inside the lamp is 304 Pa. How many argon atoms are present in the lamp? State all assumptions made.
Equal amounts of hydrogen gas and helium gas are placed in a flask at room temperature. Determine which of the two gases has the greater partial pressure
Calculate the partial pressure of xenon in a gas mixture with a total pressure of 784 mmHg. The partial pressures of the other gases are H2, 56 mmHg; He, 198 mmHg; and N2, 263 mmHg.
Considering a 8.0-L sample of this mixture at 298 K, calculate the mass of the xenon.
A 350 mL flask contains helium gas at 345 mmHg and 53.0 °C. A 6.72 g sample of naphthalene is added to the flask and evaporates into a gas. Calculate the total pressure in the flask.
Heliox, a medical treatment for patients with difficulty breathing, contains 85.0 g of helium to every 15.0 g of oxygen. Calculate the partial pressure of oxygen when the total pressure is measured to be 7.3 atm.
A mixture of gases contains the following gases with their partial pressures: N2, 315 torr; O2, 210 torr; and He, 167 torr. What would be the total pressure (torr) of the mixture?
At 25.0°C, how many grams of each gas is present in a 2.16-L of this mixture?
A 285 mL flask contains a mixture of CO, CO2, and O2 at 15°C. What is the partial pressure of O2 if the total pressure is 795 torr, the CO has a partial pressure of 265 torr and the CO2 has a partial pressure of 355 torr?
At 25°C, a 1.00 L vessel is filled with 2.30 g of argon. A sample of ethane vapor was introduced to the same vessel until the total pressure reaches 1.620 atm.
a. Determine the partial pressure of argon (PAr).
b. Determine the partial pressure of ethane (Pethane).
A CO2-SO2-H2O mixture was collected in a 21.0-L steel tank until the pressure reaches 861.4 torr at 58.0°C.
(a) Calculate the moles of gas collected.
(b) What is the partial pressure (torr) of SO2 if its concentration in the mixture is 1.83×103 parts per million (ppmv)? (Hint: ppmv = volume of component/volume of mixture) x 106.)
A gas cylinder has a volume of 65.0 L and contains NO and 4.186 moles of N2. What would be the mole fraction of NO if the total pressure is 3.22 atm at 322 K?
A flask is charged with a sample of CH3OCH3(g) at a pressure of 0.06 atm. The absolute temperature is tripled, allowing CH3OCH3(g) to completely decompose to CH4(g), H2(g), and CO(g). Determine the total pressure in the flask. Assume the volume remains constant.