16. Chemical Equilibrium
Equilibrium Constant Calculations Practice Problems
2 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is a vital step in the metabolism of glucose: glucose + ATP ⇌ glucose-6-phosphate + ADP
Determine the equilibrium constant for the above reaction using the related equilibrium constants:
glucose + Pi ⇌ glucose-6-phosphate, K = 3.114 × 10–3
ATP ⇌ ADP + Pi, K = 2.716 × 105
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
