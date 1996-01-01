Bohr Model Practice Problems
Identify the transition in the energy diagram below that shows emission with the longest wavelength.
The following figure shows three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom (X, Y, Z). Beside the figure are three electromagnetic waves (1), (2), and (3) - drawn on the same scale. Identify the electronic wave that corresponds to the transition in Y.
True or False. When the hydrogen atom is in the n=4, light can only be emitted in three particular wavelengths.
What is the final energy state (n) of an electron in a hydrogen atom that absorbed 487 nm of light if its initial state is n = 2?
Rank the following transitions from largest to smallest frequency
I. n = 8 to n = 5
II. n = 1 to n = 4
III. n = 3 to n = 6
IV. n = 6 to n = 7
Is the excitation of an electron from n=2 to n=5 expand or contract a hydrogen atom?
Is light absorbed or emitted when an electron in the hydrogen atom goes from n = 8 and n=3?
An electron in a hydrogen atom goes from an orbit of radius 0.371 nm to 0.923 nm. Determine whether energy is emitted or absorbed.
For the following electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom, identify whether each corresponds to emission or absorption of energy.
a. n = 4 → n = 6
b. n = 5 → n = 2
c. n = 2 → n = 3
Based on the Bohr model for the hydrogen atom, the emitted light with the longest wavelength is the transition
Calculate the amount of energy needed to ionize hydrogen:
a. in its ground state
b. in its 2nd excited state with n = 3.
Based on the Bohr atomic theory, the movement of an electron from one energy level to another closer to the nucleus
Which of the following statements are correct?
i. The frequency of an electromagnetic radiation is proportional to its energy.
ii. Emission of light energy relaxes an atom to a higher energy level.
iii. Absorption of light energy can excite an atom
iv. The frequency of light is proportional to its wavelength
Identify the transition representing the absorption of a hydrogen atom with the smallest energy.
Identify the transition representing the absorption of a photon with the highest frequency.
Which of the following is responsible for the generation of atomic emission spectra?
Find the energy (in J) of an electron in the hydrogen atom given each of the following scenarios:
(a) n = 4
(b) n = 8
Determine the wavelength (in m) of the radiation emitted when the electron moves from (b) to (a).
Lithium is considered a hydrogen-like atom because it has one valence electron. Calculate the energy required to completely remove the valence electron from a lithium atom in its ground state. Find the wavelength of light that has enough energy in a single photon to achieve this.