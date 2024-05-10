23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Boron Family: Borane Practice Problems
4 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following statement is true or false. Boron is the most abundant element in the earth's crust among group 3A elements.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following statement is true or false. Diborane (B2H6) is an electron-deficient molecule.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of tetraborane(10) is shown below. The B–H terminal bonds are shorter than the B–H bridge bonds. Explain why.