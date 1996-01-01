Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds Practice Problems
Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid, C9H8O4) is used to reduce pain, fever, and inflammation. Fill the structure of aspirin below with the missing hydrogens and lone pairs.
The following ball-and-stick model below shows caffeine, a stimulant found in coffee and tea. Shown below are the connections between atoms. Provide the chemical formula for caffeine and fill in the missing lone pairs.
Legend: Grey = C, White = H, Red = O, Blue = N
What element found in the fourth row of the periodic table can form the following molecular structure?
What element found in the third row of the periodic table can form the following molecular structure?
78% of POCl3 decomposes to POCl and Cl2 upon heating a 1.00 L reaction vessel containing 2.50 mol of POCl3 to 350 K. Provide the Lewis structure for Cl2 and propose a structure for POCl3.
The reaction between solid phosphorus and gaseous chlorine produces gaseous phosphorus pentachloride, PCl5.
2 P (s) + 5 Cl2 (g) → 2 PCl5 (g)
1.9 g P is reacted with 0.89 g Cl2 in a 5.0 L flask until one of the reagents is completely consumed. The temperature in the flask is 34 °C after the reaction is complete. What is the Lewis structure for PCl5?
Draw the Lewis structure for PCl5 and determine the number of valence electrons surrounding P.
Propose a Lewis structure for a compound that is composed of only silicon and bromine. The compound is 91.9 % bromine by mass.
Trihalomethanes are a class of molecules with one central carbon atom bound to one hydrogen and three halogen atoms. Choose the pair that are both trihalomethanes.
Gaseous HCl is oxidized by oxygen gas to form water vapor and Cl2 gas. HOOCl is formed as an intermediate for this reaction. Draw a lewis structure for this intermediate.
Cyanamide, NCNH2, is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds. Provide the Lewis structure for cyanamide.
Sulfur trioxide and water reacts to form sulfuric acid. Provide the Lewis structure of sulfuric acid.
Provide the Lewis structure for BCl3 using only single bonds. Is the octet rule satisfied for this structure?
The skeletal structure below corresponds to a hydrocarbon where each of the ends and vertices corresponds to a carbon atom. Each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule and there are no lone pairs in the molecule. Determine the number of hydrogens in the structure.
4-Anisaldehyde, C8H8O2, is a colorless volatile liquid that gives aniseed its sweet floral smell. The structure of 4-anisaldehyde is shown below. Determine the total number of valence electrons in lone pairs in this molecule.
4-Anisaldehyde, C8H8O2, is a colorless volatile liquid that gives aniseed its sweet floral smell. The structure of 4-anisaldehyde is shown below. Determine the number of valence electrons utilized by atoms in this molecule for making σ bonds.
What is the Lewis structure for AsF3? How many lone pairs of electrons does it have?
Chloromethane is an organohalogen compound used commonly as a refrigerant. It is an odorless, colorless, and flammable gas. The mass percent composition of chloromethane is 23.8% C, 6.0% H, and 70.2% Cl with a molar mass of 50.49 g/mol. Use the given mass percent compositions to determine the molecular formula of chloromethane. Using the molecular formula, draw a Lewis dot structure for chloromethane.
Arsine (AsH3) is one of the simplest compounds of arsenic. It is a flammable and highly toxic gaseous substance. Draw a Lewis dot structure for arsine.
Hydrogen cyanide is a highly poisonous and colorless gas that is often described as having the smell of bitter almonds. Draw a Lewis dot structure for hydrogen cyanide (HCN).
Formaldehyde is commonly used as an aqueous solution to preserve tissues and other samples from living organisms. The molecular formula for formaldehyde is CH2O. Draw a Lewis structure for formaldehyde.
Methyl acetate has lower toxicity than most volatile organic solvents. The condensed structural formula for methyl acetate is CH3COOCH3. Draw a Lewis structure for this compound.
Ethanol, an alcohol, has the following condensed formula: CH3CH2OH. Draw a suitable Lewis dot structure for ethanol.
Vinegar mostly contains water and acetic acid (C2H4O2) along with trace amounts of other substances. Draw a Lewis dot structure for acetic acid. Note that there is a C—C bond and the two oxygen atoms are both connected to the same carbon atom.
Draw an appropriate Lewis dot structure for each of the following compounds:
a. CCl4
b. H2O
c. C2H6
d. H3COH
Given the statements about covalent Lewis structures, which is/are applicable for neutral molecules?
A. Only electrons that participate in bonding can be included in the Lewis structure.
B. Hydrogen atoms can form more than one bond and can be the central atom of a Lewis structure.
C. The number of electrons used in a Lewis structure is equal to the sum of the valence electrons of the atoms.
D. In a Lewis structure, every atom should only have eight electrons around them.
E. The electrons in a covalent compound may be shared between atoms.
Calculate the total number of valence electrons in the Lewis structure of CHCl2CHCl2.
Write the Lewis structure of xenon dichloride. How many lone pairs are there around the central atom?
Draw the Lewis structure of PHF2 so that the central P atom obeys the octet rule. Based on the drawing, answer the following:
The central P atom has ____ unshared pairs (lone pairs).
The central P atom forms ____ single bonds.
The central P atom forms ____ double bonds.
The compound 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane (C2H2F4) is used to make the polymer teflon which in turn is used as coatings in non-stick coatings. The Lewis structure of C2H2F4 is shown below:
Determine the number of total valence electrons in the molecule.