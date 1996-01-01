Isotopes Practice Problems
Identify which among the isotope symbols below is incorrect.
(i) 4019P (ii) 12050Sn (iii) 2963Cu (iv) 10947Au (v) 5826Fe
Consider the following illustrations in which protons are shown as pink spheres and neutrons are shown as green spheres. Identify the illustrations that depict isotopes of the same elements and identify the illustration that depicts a completely different element.
Provide the symbol of the isotopes given below:
(a) Z = 72 and A = 174
(b) Z = 42 and A = 98
The radioisotope technetium-99 is widely used in nuclear medicine procedures. Provide the symbol for this radioisotope in standard format.
Sodium has only one naturally occurring isotope while bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes (79Br and 81Br). Determine the number of protons, neutrons, and electrons present in Na81Br.
Consider the following three atoms: 7934X, 8135X, and 7935X. Identify the name of the element that has its isotopes listed in these three atoms.
Consider the 122Sb atom. If a single neutron is added to this atom, will the new atom be an isotope of 122Sb or not?
The number of neutrons (n) and protons (p) for four isotopes is given in the table. What are their symbols?
What is the correct symbol for the isotope of magnesium with the same number of protons and neutrons?
Determine the heavier atom between 14C and 14N by comparing the total masses of their subatomic particles.
Identify the symbol of the described isotope in the form AZX.
A germanium isotope with 41 neutrons
Two nuclides are isotones if they have the same number of neutrons but have a different number of protons. Identify four isotone symbols for 233Pa
Identify the FALSE statement given the following pairs:
I. K+ and Ar
II. 55Fe2+ and 56Fe3+
III. 10B and 11B
Answer the following questions:
a) Identify the number of subatomic particles in tin (II)-121
b) Write the symbol of the isotope in the previous question
c) Identify the mass number of palladium that has 51 neutrons
d) Identify the neutral element that could have an isotope with a mass number of 52 and 28 neutrons.
Identify the symbols for the isotopes below in the X-A notation (eg. B-10)
a. argon isotope with 21 neutrons
b. uranium isotope with 231 neutrons
c. nitrogen with 7 neutrons
d. bromine with 45 neutrons
Certain isotopes of boron and chlorine are given below. Identify the number of protons and neutrons in each isotope.
1. boron-11
2. chlorine-35
3. chlorine-37
Which characteristic do the neutral atoms of all isotopes of the same element share?
Ra-226 occurs when U-238 undergoes radioactive decay. Determine the number of protons, electrons, and neutrons in Ra-226.
Write the isotopic symbol for the NMR-used vanadium isotope with 28 neutrons (in the form X-A where X is the element symbol and A is the mass number).