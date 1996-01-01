Speed of Light Practice Problems
How long will it take a signal to travel through a 3.5 km Ethernet cable if the cable's speed of light is the same as the speed of light in a vacuum?
A radio station operates at 250 GHz for transmission and 300 GHz for reception. What is the transmitted signal's wavelength in cm?
The plot below shows the kinetic energy of ejected electrons as a function of the frequency of radiation done to study the photoelectric effect. Calculate the frequency at point A in s-1 if it corresponds to light with a wavelength of 756 nm.
At its farthest, the distance from Earth to the sun is 1.52 × 1010 km. If UV light from the sun has a frequency of 3.0 × 1016 Hz. Calculate the number of crests for the wave.
A sample of an unknown element was burned and emitted light with a frequency of 1311 THz. What is the identity of the element in the sample? Use the following information:
Element Characteristic Wavelength (nm)
Al 396.152
As 189.042
Ca 422.673
Cd 228.802
Cr 267.716
Cu 324.754
Fe 259.652
Hg 253.652
A majority of commercial 5G networks rely on the spectrum in the 3.5 GHz range. Calculate the average wavelength used.
Heavy elements emit characteristics X-ray when their electrons undergo transitions. Shown below are the wavelengths of x-rays emitted by some elements:
Element Wavelength (Å)
Cr 2.291
Fe 1.937
Co 1.790
Cu 1.542
Mo 0.7107
If a particular element emits an X-ray with a wavelength of 1.662 Å, determine the identity of the element. Hint: Plot the square root of ν versus the atomic number of the element.
If an electromagnetic wave traveled for 54.6 ns, calculate the distance it traveled.
Calculate the wavelength of a sound that has a frequency of 44.5 Hz and travels with a speed of 351.88 m/s at 35.0°C.
Calculate the frequency of each X-ray emitted and use that data to predict the wavelength of the light emitted by zirconium. Hint: Plot the square root of ν versus the atomic number of the element.
For each element, calculate the frequency (Hz) of the X-ray emitted.
Calculate the time it takes for light from the moon to reach the Earth if their distance is 384,400 km.
What is the difference in wavelengths between the sound of the 1st string (v =329.63 Hz ) and 6th (v = 82.41 Hz) string of a guitar if the speed of sound is 344 m/s?
Determine the corresponding frequency in Hz for each of the wavelengths
a. 893 pm
b.0.023 pm
c. 33.9 pm
Calculate the wavelength of a photon of light if its frequency is 5.62x1015 hertz.